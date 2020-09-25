In the period 2016-2018, 32.4% of the enterprises had innovation activities

In the period 2016-2018, 32.4% of the enterprises with 10 or more persons employed had some type of innovation activity, leading to expenditures, with 23.0% of the enterprises developing product innovation (goods and/or services), 28.0% process innovation and 31.4% product and/or process innovation.

Enterprises with 250 or more persons employed presented the highest weight in the dynamics of business innovation (61.5%). By economic activity, the sectors of Information and communication (57.4%), Financial and insurance activities (45.4%) and Manufacturing (37.8%) stood out.

In 2018, total expenditure on innovation activities amounted to EUR 2,599 million, corresponding to 3.2% of the total GVA of enterprises with 10 or more persons employed. This percentage varied between 0.7% in the sectors of Energy and water and Construction and real estate, and 6.1% in the Information and communication sector.

In the same year, 11.2% of the enterprises' turnover resulted from the introduction of new or improved products in the market, with 7.0% being the result of the introduction of new products to the enterprise and 4.2% of the introduction of new products in the market.