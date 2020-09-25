Log in
In the period 2016-2018, 32.4% of the enterprises had innovation activities

09/25/2020 | 06:10am EDT
Summary

In the period 2016-2018, 32.4% of the enterprises with 10 or more persons employed had some type of innovation activity, leading to expenditures, with 23.0% of the enterprises developing product innovation (goods and/or services), 28.0% process innovation and 31.4% product and/or process innovation.
Enterprises with 250 or more persons employed presented the highest weight in the dynamics of business innovation (61.5%). By economic activity, the sectors of Information and communication (57.4%), Financial and insurance activities (45.4%) and Manufacturing (37.8%) stood out.
In 2018, total expenditure on innovation activities amounted to EUR 2,599 million, corresponding to 3.2% of the total GVA of enterprises with 10 or more persons employed. This percentage varied between 0.7% in the sectors of Energy and water and Construction and real estate, and 6.1% in the Information and communication sector.
In the same year, 11.2% of the enterprises' turnover resulted from the introduction of new or improved products in the market, with 7.0% being the result of the introduction of new products to the enterprise and 4.2% of the introduction of new products in the market.


Statistics Portugal published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 10:09:07 UTC
