Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

In wider diversity push, Norway proposes 40% gender quota for large unlisted firms

12/12/2022 | 05:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO (Reuters) - Large private Norwegian firms must have boards that comprise at least 40% of women or they will be shut down, the government proposed in a bill on Monday, in a further push to break the glass ceiling preventing women from reaching top positions.

The Nordic country was the first in the world to introduce a 40% gender quota on the boards of listed companies, in 2005, kickstarting an international push to force companies to have more women on boards.

Last month, the European Parliament passed a law forcing large listed companies in the European Union to have a minimum 40% of non-executive board members as women from mid-2026. EU states have already approved the law.

Now the centre-left government in Oslo is recommending that large private companies, not just listed ones, should have a 40% gender quota.

"Companies are not good enough in using the skills of both genders. It is high time this changes," Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said in a statement.

The proportion of women on boards in private firms is currently 20%, the government said, up from 15% two decades ago.

"It has taken 20 years to increase the share by 5 percentage points. If we continue at this tempo, we will never reach our goal (of having gender balance)," Equality Minister Anette Trettebergstuen said.

The bill would not apply to smaller private companies in order to be "appropriate and not (be) more extensive than necessary", the statement said. The bill, if voted in its current state, would affect 3-7% of private companies.

The cabinet rules in a minority in order to pass laws. It is likely this bill could pass with the support of a leftwing party in parliament, the Socialist Left, which supports the cabinet.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:55aSavannah Energy follows Chad deal with South Sudan acquisition
RE
05:55aSouth Korea urges China to support dialogue with North Korea - S.Korea ministry
RE
05:54aUK foreign minister: we will respond when Iran's actions are unacceptable
RE
05:54aIn wider diversity push, Norway proposes 40% gender quota for large unlisted firms
RE
05:54aCredit suisse group ag - h1…
RE
05:52aUkraine could provide workers for Czech arms industry -Czech official
RE
05:51aNorway not at risk of power rationing this winter or spring, regulator says
RE
05:50aCredit Suisse's Greater China CEO to leave bank this week - memo
RE
05:47aTurkey jobless rate rises ahead of tight election for Erdogan
RE
05:46aArmed men open fire in Kabul building housing foreigners - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
2LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating
3China stocks retreat on concerns of rising COVID cases
4Nokia and O2 Telefónica Germany achieve breakthrough with 5G 2CC Uplink..
5Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..

HOT NEWS