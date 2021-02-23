In2Bones : Continues Driving Innovation with Launch of the Hercules™ Suture Anchors and AlloAid® Wedges

In2Bones Global, Inc. today announces the U.S. launch of its Hercules™ Suture Anchor System and AlloAid® Wedges for lower extremity surgeries. These advanced-design implant systems expand the company’s already robust portfolio of pre-sterilized and OR-ready extremity products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005221/en/

In2Bones Global, Inc. today announces the U.S. launch of its Hercules™ Suture Anchor System and AlloAid® Wedges for lower extremity surgeries. These advanced-design implant systems expand the company’s already robust portfolio of pre-sterilized and OR-ready extremity products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the Hercules Suture Anchor System, In2Bones sees an opportunity for sales acceleration with soft tissue fixation for the multi-billion sports medicine market. The unique system provides surgeons two PEEK-based implant families, Fully-Threaded and Knotless.

Both anchor families feature proprietary, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) sutures that enable an extremely strong and durable repair.

Highlights of the Hercules Suture Anchor System include:

Radiolucent PEEK material with modulus similar to cortical bone

Specific sizing for versatile applications, with excellent pullout strength 1

Unique, Knotless Suture Anchor enabling tensioning after implantation

Proprietary BightForce™ Suture featuring a smooth, silk-like suture surface that is gentle on soft tissues and surgeon gloves, and remains flexible and pliable throughout the repair procedure

Anchors delivered sterile and assembled for increased OR efficiency

The new AlloAid Wedges are viewed as another best-in-class growth driver for In2Bones. The wedges are sterile, pre-shaped and sized specifically for the Cotton and Evans Osteotomies, both commonly performed during flatfoot reconstructive surgeries. A pre-sterilized instrument set is provided to allow precision implant sizing and placement.

The Hercules Suture Anchor and AlloAid Wedge Systems provide pull-through sales opportunities in previously unaddressed areas of the In2Bones portfolio of products. They are delivered pre-sterilized and OR-ready, providing logistical, quality, and cost benefits to the healthcare provider.

Savings from Single-Use Instrument Sets

There are tremendous benefits to providers who select implants that include sterile, single-use instruments. These include:

Cost savings of as much as $400-$500 per surgery

Increased efficiencies by eliminating long lead times, costs and delays related to on-site sterilizing processes

Reduced risk of post-operative surgical site infections (SSIs)

For more information about the new Hercules Suture Anchors, AlloAid Wedges and other In2Bones Global, Inc. extremity products, visit www.in2bones.com.

1 Data on file at In2Bones.

™ Hercules and BightForce are trademarks, and AlloAid is a registered trademark, of In2Bones Global Inc.

About In2Bones

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, In2Bones is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of medical devices for the treatment of disorders and injuries of the upper (hand, wrist, elbow) and lower (foot and ankle) extremities. For more information, visit www.in2bones.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current view of future performance, results, and trends and may be identified by their use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” and other similar terms. The company wishes to caution readers that actual results might differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties impacting the business, including increased competition, technical obsolescence, regulatory issues, general economic conditions and other risks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005221/en/