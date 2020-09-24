Log in
In2Bones Introduces CoLink® Cfx Calcaneal Fixation System

09/24/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Novel Z-Plasty™ System Delivers Greater Flatfoot Surgery Precision

In2Bones Global, Inc. today announces the U.S. launch of its CoLink® Cfx Calcaneal Fixation System. This versatile collection of low-profile plates is designed to address all types of traumatic fractures and osteotomies of the calcaneus (heel bone).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005089/en/

The CoLink® Cfx Calcaneal Fixation System is a versatile collection of low-profile plates designed to address all types of traumatic fractures and osteotomies of the calcaneus (heel bone). (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new Fixation System includes four titanium plate families, together with locking, non-locking and cancellous screws, and full instrumentation for guided use.

  • MIS Plates and MIS Extended Plates are designed for minimally invasive surgeries, to avoid the need for a large incision and known risks associated with healing and scar prominence.
  • Perimeter Fracture Plates are implanted through a traditional lateral incision spanning the entire fracture pattern in severe calcaneal fractures.
  • Z-Plasty™ Osteotomy Plates leverage an innovative, first-to-market guided system designed to help surgeons achieve superior stability with Z-shaped osteotomies for lateral column lengthening procedures. Surgeons are routinely challenged by the degree of difficulty and the steep learning curve associated with this procedure. In2Bones’ designers created this precision-guided cutting and fixation system to give surgeons greater accuracy and confidence during surgery.

The entire fixation system is delivered pre-sterilized and OR-ready, providing logistical, quality, and cost benefits to the healthcare provider.

Design Improvements

Like all In2Bones products, the CoLink Cfx Calcaneal Fixation System features numerous design enhancements to simplify and speed the surgical procedure and improve patient outcomes, including:

  • Titanium plates, which are low-profile, ultra-thin, and anatomically contoured to fit specific patient anatomy, eliminating the need for excessive bending which can cause structural weakening of the metal and can increase the operative time.
  • A Type II anodization finish, giving CoLink Cfx plates a stronger, smoother surface than standard color anodization used in traditional plates.
  • Minimal prominence at the plate and screw head interface to provide additional protection against soft tissue irritation.

For more information about In2Bones Global, Inc. extremity products, please visit www.in2bones.com.

About In2Bones

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, In2Bones is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of medical devices for the treatment of disorders and injuries of the upper (hand, wrist, elbow) and lower (foot and ankle) extremities. For more information, visit www.in2bones.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current view of future performance, results, and trends and may be identified by their use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” and other similar terms. The company wishes to caution readers that actual results might differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties impacting the business, including increased competition, technical obsolescence, regulatory issues, general economic conditions and other risks.


© Business Wire 2020
