News : Latest News
InBloom Autism Services Opens New Learning Center for Children in Colorado Springs

12/17/2020 | 12:11pm EST
Colorado Springs, CO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InBloom Autism Services announced today that they will be opening the doors to a new state-of-the-art Learning Center for young children in the greater Colorado Springs area to receive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy as a form of prescribed treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Set to officially open on Monday, January 4, the new Learning Center will be the organization’s second location in Colorado Springs, and will be located at 421 Windchime Place. The new Learning Center has over 7,600 square feet of space and a variety of different learning environments ranging from smaller therapy rooms for a more direct 1-to-1 experience, large play rooms for naturalistic environment training/play-based learning, and a classroom for children who are getting ready to transition into a traditional school environment.

ABA therapy is a scientifically-validated form of treatment frequently prescribed to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and is the primary form of care provided at InBloom Autism Services. InBloom’s Clinical Operations Director, Chelsea Ritz, will oversee the clinical team at the Learning Center in coordination with Director of Operations, Alexandria Silkworth. InBloom has been providing in-home and center-based ABA therapy services to families in Colorado Springs since early 2019, and credit a growing demand for safe center-based services throughout the area for the need to invest in a second Learning Center to serve families living in the northern parts of Colorado Springs.

“I am so excited for our new Learning Center to open and to be able to service families who live further north. The building is located right off of I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs, and will provide families with quick and easy access to their ABA therapy needs,” said Ritz. “The new location has a lot of open space and a variety of rooms to work with our families and their kiddos. This provides an optimal environment for each kiddo’s specific needs, whether it is time spent one-on-one with a therapist building skills, or building skills in the an open natural setting through play.”

With the impact that COVID-19 has had on the lives and schedules of children throughout the state, officials at InBloom say they have made adjustments to their health and safety protocols to make sure therapy services can stay as consistent as possible to those in need of a center-based approach.

“Our new Learning Center allows InBloom to serve the communities of Rockrimmon, Pikeview, Manitou Springs, and Northgate. It should be less than a 20-minute drive for most families outside of our west location's reach which now allows us to provide center-based services to those communities,” said Silkworth. “We are also excited to host InBloom's Learning Readiness Program at our new location, which allows students to begin learning and developing the prerequisite skills required for school in our mock-classroom environment. In addition to our direct clinical spaces, our center features space that helps to best support our clinical team, including a designated training space for parents and staff, as well as staff rooms to allow our therapists to work on session notes and treatment plans. This allows our clinicians to receive the support they need in an area that does not interfere with treatment or cause distraction in the treatment setting.”

InBloom is an in-network provider with most major insurance providers, as well as state-funded resources in Colorado. Caregivers interested in inquiring about therapy services at the new location can call 888-754-0398 to connect with InBloom’s Care Team, or visit inbloomautism.com/colorado-springs to inquire more today.

 

###

 

ABOUT INBLOOM AUTISM SERVICES

Founded in 2015 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, InBloom Autism Services provides Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to children living with Autism Spectrum Disorder throughout Florida, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. InBloom’s mission is to consistently achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients by focusing on clinical quality and innovation, hiring the best behavioral professionals, and investing in clinical support and professional development. To learn more visit: https://www.inbloomautism.com

Will Posthumus
InBloom Autism Services
313-770-6372
will@inbloomautism.com

