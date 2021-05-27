Log in
InComm Payments : Introduces First-to-Market Healthcare Benefits Solution

05/27/2021 | 07:39am EDT
ATLANTA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, today announced it has partnered with Visa to launch a first-of-its-kind innovative healthcare benefits solution. The Dual Network Benefit Card combines the closed-loop, UPC-restricted-spend OTC Network® and open-loop Visa network in a single card, which will enable health plans to further simplify their supplemental benefits and incentives offerings.

This hybrid solution allows health plans to deliver benefits such as dental, vision, hearing and other programs across a wide variety of providers through the Visa network while continuing to offer curated catalogs and directed benefits – such as over-the-counter (OTC) medications, supplemental benefits and healthy foods – through merchants in the UPC-restricted-spend OTC Network. Both options will restrict spending to approved items or providers, ensuring plan-provided dollars are spent on members' health care needs. The wholly configurable nature of the solution allows plans to tailor their benefits and incentives programs in order to meet members' needs and own the member experience across brick-and-mortar retail, online and mail order channels.

For health plans, the program offers easy-to-navigate, consolidated benefits administration, eliminating the need to provide separate cards for different benefits and incentive programs. The ability to restrict benefits at the UPC level via OTC Network retail partners ensures supplemental incentive dollars are spent on qualifying products. The Visa network allows for spending at specific medical merchant categories, expanding the available provider network while also restricting spending to approved care. This eliminates both the need to manage dental, vision and other additional provider networks and complicated reimbursement processes by simply adding funds to the card and allowing the member to choose their provider.

"This is a game-changer in how healthcare benefits will be managed, giving health plans greater flexibility when it comes to allocating their benefits – ensuring members get them when and where it matters most," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "We're excited to continue innovating in this space by simplifying the healthcare benefits process for members and plans."

"This is a great opportunity for health plans to increase member satisfaction by consolidating many functionalities in one benefit card," said Darren Parslow, Global Head, Processing and Partner Solutions at Visa. "The reach of the Visa network benefits both healthcare providers, who can attract new customers, and also health plan members, who can direct their benefits to the services they need."

InComm Healthcare currently serves millions of health plan members through its OTC Network Product Suite, which features supplemental benefit and wellness incentive cards that effectively attract, engage and retain health plan members while driving them to adopt healthier behaviors. With a range of product catalogs to choose from, plans can customize their benefits and rewards to their specific consumer base, and its multi-wallet program allows plans to deliver and manage multiple member benefits through a single card.

For more information about the Dual Network Benefit Card or InComm Healthcare's product suite, click here.

About InComm Payments
InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

Media Contacts:

InComm Payments

Anthony Popiel
Dalton Agency
404-876-1309
apopiel@daltonagency.com

Nilce Piccinini
Sr. Communications Manager
InComm Payments
404-935-0377
npiccinini@incomm.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incomm-payments-introduces-first-to-market-healthcare-benefits-solution-301300603.html

SOURCE InComm Payments


© PRNewswire 2021
