InControl Medical, LLC : Certified as Medicare Provider

11/09/2020 | 11:04am EST

Authorization by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

InControl Medical, LLC today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has authorized the Company to be a Medicare Provider. InControl Medical is now included in the Medicare Supplier Directory at Medicare.gov, and this designation allows InControl Medical to bill Medicare directly when it delivers its Attain device in 42 states and Washington D.C.

Herschel “Buzz” Peddicord, President and CEO, said “Obtaining authorization allows InControl Medical to better serve the qualifying Medicare beneficiaries who suffer from urinary incontinence. Not only will this designation allow for easy access for Medicare beneficiaries, it also allows InControl Medical to directly bill Medicare and improve our bottom line since we will no longer have to refer our clients to 3rd party providers.”

About InControl Medical

InControl Medical, LLC is the leading pelvic health company focusing on urinary and fecal incontinence. Attain is the only FDA cleared at-home medical device that cures stress, urge and mixed urinary incontinence and bowel incontinence with a better than 90% success rate. All of InControl Medical products are manufactured in the USA and to date, we have empowered over 170,000 women by ending their incontinence issues.

Find more information at: https://www.incontrolmedical.com/investors


© Business Wire 2020
