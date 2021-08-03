InQuest : Celebrates Two Years of Crowdsourced Threat Discovery

InQuest (www.inquest.net), a leading provider of emerging threat prevention products and services, announced today that they are releasing an updated version of their InQuest Labs research platform with various analytical tool enhancements and a new user community.

Just two years ago, InQuest CTO Pedram Amini announced the release of InQuest Labs during his Worm Charming briefing at BlackHat USA 2019. “To compensate for the ever-increasing infosec talent gap, we pair machine learning with crowd-sourcing,” said Amini continuing, “This free data portal empowers any analyst worldwide to discover the next big phishing campaign.” On its second anniversary, InQuest Labs online engagement is approaching 50,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU).

"The platform combines file dissection and exploration along with threat intelligence data aggregated from numerous sources," said InQuest Labs community member Dmitry Melikov. "Leveraging this combination, I'm able to easily discover new emerging malware campaigns for analysis,” added Melikov. The platform additionally provides advanced tooling for researchers interested in developing YARA signatures.

The addition of a self-service user community allows researchers to freely gain the following perks through a simple social platform-based login (Twitter, Google, Github, LinkedIn):

Unlimited access, anonymous visitors are limited to 1337 interactions a day.

Increase in returned results from 1337 to 5000.

Ability to see/sort samples by file reputation.

Access to download available malware samples.

Raw API access for command line and programmatic access via python-inquestlabs.

"We leverage all available resources in our fanatical battle against Internet-borne threats. Expanding our collaboration efforts beyond partners to the general community helps protect our customers against emerging threats while building valuable relationships with our colleagues worldwide," said InQuest founder and CEO Michael Arcamone. Michael added, "In celebration of this launch, InQuest is hosting an event at BlackHat USA 2021." The event is on Wednesday, August 4th from 5pm to 8pm at the Foundation Room in the Mandalay Bay. Colleagues and community members can register here.

About InQuest

InQuest is a cybersecurity solutions and services company founded by a well-versed team hailing from both the public and private sectors. InQuest delivers two key technologies, Deep File Inspection (DFI™) for real-time threat prevention and "RetroHunting™", a novel approach that leverages the power of hindsight to apply today's threat intelligence to yesterday's data. Commercially available as a SaaS email security integration for Google Workspace (GSuite) and Microsoft O365, as a high-throughput on-premises network appliance, or via API. InQuest excels at malware analysis on a global scale, applying fanatical research to protect your users from the myriad of attacks of today and the evolving threats of tomorrow.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005936/en/