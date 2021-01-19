InRule Technology® Eyes a Promising 2021 After Achieving Significant Growth in 2020

InRule Technology®, provider of the industry-leading InRule® Decision Platform, has begun 2021 with significant momentum after an extraordinary year of growth in 2020 driven by product innovations, new partnerships, and an expanded team.

Product Innovations

InRule debuted key offerings and enhancements in 2020 to meet evolving customer needs. Highlights include:

Expansion of the InRule SaaS portal with features and functionality for greater performance, scalability, and reliability.

A boost in artificial intelligence projects and data science practices within the InRule User Community. As a result, InRule has started working with these organizations to operationalize their data science strategies.

Integration with the Microsoft Power Platform, enabling users to build better, more secure business applications. InRule also released functional and security enhancements to its Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration.

Completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) audits resulting in SOC 3SM and SOCSM 2 Type II attestations. These designations underscore InRule’s commitment to mitigating risks related to data security, availability, confidentiality and processing.

InRule also participated in “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020,” which evaluated the most significant digital decision platform providers in the market. In Forrester’s independent analysis, InRule was named a Strong Performer and was among the top scores given in the platform criterion. InRule also received the highest possible score in the ability to execute and solution roadmap criteria.

Partner and User Community Expansion

InRule’s customer and partner ecosystems became even more substantial with new and expanded relationships:

InRule for Salesforce is now available on Salesforce AppExchange. The offering enables InRule customers to automate complex decisions and rules for Salesforce without the need for ApexTM code modifications.

InRule hosted its first-ever virtual InRule User Community Meeting in 2020. The two-day event brought InRule customers and partners together to learn about InRule updates and achievements over the year and future plans.

Revenue

In 2020, InRule realized a GAAP-adjusted annual revenue increase of 22%. This robust growth is due to an increase in InRule’s customer base, a strong customer retention rate, and the addition of new projects with existing customers. This growth underscores the increasing demand for decision technology in highly regulated industries, such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, and the public sector.

Team Growth

In 2020, InRule remained committed to hiring and retaining top talent to expand and accelerate its ability to deliver market-leading solutions.

InRule continued to increase its total headcount in 2020 across various disciplines, including Engineering/QA, Professional Services, Sales and Marketing, and Finance. Key team additions included Chief Product Officer Alan Young, VP of Professional Services Jason Farmer, as well as Senior Advisor to Board of Directors Robert Levy.

In 2021, InRule has aggressive plans to expand its Engineering, Operations, Finance, Sales, and Professional Services teams. Hiring for several open positions is already in progress.

“Organizations continue to trust InRule to automate decisions at scale for a better customer experience and to maintain a competitive edge in their markets,” said InRule Technology Co-Founder and CEO Rik Chomko. “As we continue to expand our User Community in 2021 and beyond, we remain committed to making automation accessible across the enterprise and helping customers operationalize, accelerate and optimize the application of artificial intelligence to address complex decisions with dynamic requirements.”

About InRule Technology

InRule Technology enables enterprises to understand and automate decisions with unparalleled speed, agility, accuracy, and transparency. IT and business personnel rely on InRule’s Decision Platform to increase productivity, grow revenue, and enhance customer service. With its ‘author first’ approach, InRule empowers both technical and business rule authors to write and manage rules. From on-premises to the cloud and via mobile, InRule allows organizations to run rules anywhere for extreme flexibility and scalability. More than 400 InRule User Community members across 40 countries depend on InRule to reduce development and change cycles by 90 percent for their mission-critical systems and customer-facing applications. InRule has been delivering measurable business, and IT results in high-performance environments since 2002. For more information, visit http://www.inrule.com/.

