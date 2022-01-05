InSite Property Group Acquires Ballard Mini Storage in Core Seattle Neighborhood

SEATTLE, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its growth across the Pacific Northwest, InSite Property Group — the vertically integrated self storage acquisition, development, and management company — announces the acquisition of Ballard Mini Storage in Seattle's urban core.

InSite's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions Nathan McElmurry notes, "Ballard is an iconic urban village — it has evolved into one of Seattle's most sought-after neighborhoods for culture, dining, and living. This store, in a historically significant building, has a personality that fits perfectly with the local aesthetic. From a storage perspective, the demographics, density, and lack of supply in the trade area are all excellent."

Located at 4714 Ballard Ave NW, the three-level property offers 20,786 NRSF of 100% heated interior storage units, and will soon include a rentable parking area. The 212,000 people living within three miles have a median household income of $112,000, and in the one-mile radius there are 20 apartment complexes. The store is highly visible from busy Leary Avenue and can also be seen from the 15th Avenue overpass, where 57,000 cars pass by daily. It is currently 94% occupied with in-place rents well below market. The facility will be operated by InSite's wholly owned management firm and rebranded as SecureSpace Ballard.

The property will undergo an extensive renovation, including a revamped leasing office, prominent signage, expansive facade improvements, new paint throughout, and free WiFi. As with all SecureSpace properties, a contactless rental process will be implemented immediately and security systems replaced with the latest technology.

SecureSpace Ballard is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Torrance, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has 50 stores operating and under construction. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Torrance, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs — please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

