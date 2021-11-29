Log in
InVeris Training Solutions Unveils SRCE™ – a Revolutionary, Augmented Reality Training System

11/29/2021 | 02:01pm EST
InVeris Training Solutions, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems for military, law enforcement agencies and commercial shooting ranges, today unveils SRCE™ (See, Rehearse, Collectively Experience or "Source"), a groundbreaking, augmented reality-based, untethered weapons training simulator. InVeris Training Solutions provides the most advanced augmented reality technology available in a military and law enforcement training simulator, a feat previously thought to be years away by many in the industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005628/en/

SRCE is the only untethered AR training solution on the market—allowing up to 4 participants to train with simulated weapons and tactical gear. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Augmented reality delivers the best of the virtual and real worlds in a way that's fully lifelike, seamless, customizable and economical," said InVeris CEO Al Weggeman. "Physical training facilities can be scanned and augmented to become instant shoot houses by integrating outside content in just minutes. More importantly, we can compare and measure individual and team performance with high precision real-time location tracking of every participant, weapon and even ammunition round."

Critical, use-of-force training can now occur at the point of need or anywhere in the world. This never-experienced complete immersive technology delivers a way to see, rehearse and collectively experience techniques, tactics and procedures with real-time location, movement, orientation and biometric sensing for training and operations. SRCE's proprietary scanning technology allows an instructor to capture the space intended for use as a shoot house using a tablet or other device with a high-resolution camera. Hostile forces, suspects, decoys, hostages, and other parties are all delivered digitally, eliminating the need for opposition role players. SRCE's ability to create a virtual shoot house on the fly lends to active shooter and mission rehearsal training. Wearable, untethered technology, including an AR head-mounted display, provides realistic immersion without compromising freedom of movement and is fully compatible with InVeris' highly accurate BlueFire® simulated weapons.

The unparalleled interactive after-action review (AAR) collects performance data for statistical analysis of never-before-available parameters, including muzzle direction, weapon discharge, missed rounds, eye tracking and head placement. Body sensors monitor a trainee's heart rate, breathing, gaze and other biological signs in real-time. Trainees can even walk through their previous session, seeing every element played back around them as a visualization to review operational performance. This highly immersive AAR creates the optimal opportunity for instructors to increase training fidelity and retention.

For more information on SRCE, visit https://www.inveristraining.com/srce.

About InVeris Training Solutions

InVeris Training Solutions provides cutting-edge training solutions for militaries, law enforcement agencies and commercial range owners around the world. With its legacy companies, FATS® and Caswell, InVeris Training Solutions has fielded over 15,500 live-fire ranges and 7,500 virtual systems globally during its 95-year history. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia and partners with clients in the U.S. and around the world from facilities on five continents.


© Business Wire 2021
