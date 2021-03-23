InVeris Training Solutions : Appoints Al Weggeman as CEO

InVeris Training Solutions, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems and services for domestic and international military and law enforcement, announced today the appointment of Al Weggeman as CEO, effective April 5, 2021. InVeris Training Solutions is a portfolio company of Pine Island Capital Partners.

“InVeris Training Solutions has an unrivaled heritage in providing virtual and live-fire training solutions for those that put themselves at risk to protect and serve others. I’m committed to growing the business through innovative product development, excellent customer support, and optimized operations,” said Weggeman. “I am honored that the InVeris Board of Directors and their investors have selected me to lead the talented and dedicated men and women of the InVeris team. I am excited to work with the Board and the entire InVeris team in the coming years to grow and build an even more vibrant and innovative business.”

Weggeman has more than 20 years of experience leading top-performing teams to deliver sustained growth in engineered component and product businesses serving military, law enforcement, and other customers. He most recently served as President of Block Engineering, LLC, a leader in cutting-edge chemical detection systems for military, law enforcement, global government agencies, and process industries. Before that, he was President of L3 Technologies Security & Detection Systems, where he led their global security and detection systems business focused on aviation, transportation, government, and critical infrastructure markets. Weggeman earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in 1992. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northeastern University in 1988.

“Al’s proven ability to engage and inspire teams and lead them to sustained growth makes him an ideal choice to lead InVeris,” said Chairman of the Board, Pine Island Capital Partners Partner, and Former US Sen. Saxby Chambliss. “The board looks forward to leveraging Al’s expertise for the company’s future growth and success in support of our valued customers, who protect countless lives around the world every day.”

About InVeris Training Solutions (inveristraining.com)

InVeris Training Solutions combines an agile approach with an unmatched expertise in training technology to design and deliver customized, cutting-edge, first-rate training solutions that keep military, law enforcement, private and commercial range clients safe, prepared and ready to serve — Because Seconds Matter™. With a portfolio of technology-enabled training solutions, and a team of 400 employees driven to innovate, InVeris Training Solutions is the global leader in integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training solutions. With its legacy companies, FATS® and Caswell, InVeris Training Solutions has fielded over 15,000 live-fire ranges and 7,500 virtual systems globally during its 90-year history. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, and partners with clients in the United States and around the world from facilities on five continents.

About Pine Island Capital Partners (pineislandcp.com)

Pine Island has combined an experienced investment team with a group of accomplished former senior government and military officials as well as business leaders. Each member of the team actively participates in sourcing deals, conducting analyses, winning bids, closing transactions and directly advising the companies in which Pine Island invests. The firm believes the extensive leadership, investing and industry expertise of its partners enables it to employ a differentiated approach to middle market investing. In addition to the firm’s traditional private equity work, it launched Pine Island Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, in late 2020.

