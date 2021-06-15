InVision :'s Transformational Freehand Collaboration Product Now Available as a Free Standalone Offering

Easy, Accessible Digital Whiteboard is Designed to Empower Collaboration in a Hybrid Workplace

InVision—the collaboration platform used to create the world’s most innovative customer experiences, with more than seven million users across 60,000 companies and all of the Fortune 100— announced today that it would make its Freehand digital whiteboard available as a standalone product. InVision’s research showed that Freehand, though originally made for designers, had transformed how people at enterprise-scale companies collaborated to solve problems. Its welcoming interface enabled active participation from people with great ideas, regardless of their technical background and seniority.

That is why, starting today, InVision will be offering Freehand for free to companies large and small through September 30, 2021. After that, InVision will provide both a free and a paid plan. For organizations with advanced collaboration and security needs, Freehand Enterprise is available today. All this comes alongside a dedicated home experience for Freehand documents and a Freehand guided tutorial. Companies, organizations, and individuals who want to try Freehand can sign up here.

InVision decided to offer Freehand as a standalone product in response to customer feedback. Customers like Xbox, GlaxoSmithKline, and IBM told InVision that employees beyond their design teams have had real success collaborating in Freehand thanks to its intuitive tools. The market demand for digital collaboration is why use of Freehand is up 85% over the last year.

“Product teams love how Freehand helps them collaborate,” said Jeff Chow, InVision’s Senior Vice President of Product, who led the creation of Freehand, “but Freehand’s playful, simple interface made it appealing and useful for people well beyond its original users. In offering Freehand as a standalone product, InVision is empowering people across a company to truly collaborate and share ideas. Now, thanks to Freehand, the marketing department can put together a fulsome marketing calendar, human resources and recruiting can give live tests to potential hires, and management can chart corporate strategy, all while the product teams continue to use Freehand to brainstorm, iterate, and innovate. As hybrid work becomes the new normal, Freehand will be a must-have product across the corporate enterprise.”

The standalone Freehand offering will provide compelling new features, including seamless integration with Microsoft Teams, more sophisticated flowcharts and diagrams, smart line connectors, and new shapes. These come on top of existing features that make Freehand welcoming, inclusive, and enterprise-ready, like templates for core tasks like brainstorming and long-term planning and, critically, best-in-class security and dedicated customer support teams.

InVision is the leading product design and development platform for teams building world-class digital products. Our inclusive platform and services enable creative collaboration across teams and geographies for improved speed to market and powerful business results.

More than 7 million people across global enterprises and small teams come to us when they are looking for digital transformation. InVision allows them to ideate, prototype and test new ideas; create repeatable and streamlined processes in design, product and engineering; and up-level workflows to move more efficiently from inspiration to production. InVision’s customers include 100 percent of the Fortune 100 and organizations including American Express, Adidas, Boeing, Ford Motor, Netflix, HBO, Ikea, and Virgin Atlantic.

InVision is a fully distributed company with employees in more than 20 countries. Investors include Accel, ICONIQ, FirstMark, Tiger Global, Battery Ventures, and Spark Capital. Visit us at InVisionApp.com.

