Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InVision :'s Transformational Freehand Collaboration Product Now Available as a Free Standalone Offering

06/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Easy, Accessible Digital Whiteboard is Designed to Empower Collaboration in a Hybrid Workplace

InVision—the collaboration platform used to create the world’s most innovative customer experiences, with more than seven million users across 60,000 companies and all of the Fortune 100— announced today that it would make its Freehand digital whiteboard available as a standalone product. InVision’s research showed that Freehand, though originally made for designers, had transformed how people at enterprise-scale companies collaborated to solve problems. Its welcoming interface enabled active participation from people with great ideas, regardless of their technical background and seniority.

That is why, starting today, InVision will be offering Freehand for free to companies large and small through September 30, 2021. After that, InVision will provide both a free and a paid plan. For organizations with advanced collaboration and security needs, Freehand Enterprise is available today. All this comes alongside a dedicated home experience for Freehand documents and a Freehand guided tutorial. Companies, organizations, and individuals who want to try Freehand can sign up here.

InVision decided to offer Freehand as a standalone product in response to customer feedback. Customers like Xbox, GlaxoSmithKline, and IBM told InVision that employees beyond their design teams have had real success collaborating in Freehand thanks to its intuitive tools. The market demand for digital collaboration is why use of Freehand is up 85% over the last year.

“Product teams love how Freehand helps them collaborate,” said Jeff Chow, InVision’s Senior Vice President of Product, who led the creation of Freehand, “but Freehand’s playful, simple interface made it appealing and useful for people well beyond its original users. In offering Freehand as a standalone product, InVision is empowering people across a company to truly collaborate and share ideas. Now, thanks to Freehand, the marketing department can put together a fulsome marketing calendar, human resources and recruiting can give live tests to potential hires, and management can chart corporate strategy, all while the product teams continue to use Freehand to brainstorm, iterate, and innovate. As hybrid work becomes the new normal, Freehand will be a must-have product across the corporate enterprise.”

The standalone Freehand offering will provide compelling new features, including seamless integration with Microsoft Teams, more sophisticated flowcharts and diagrams, smart line connectors, and new shapes. These come on top of existing features that make Freehand welcoming, inclusive, and enterprise-ready, like templates for core tasks like brainstorming and long-term planning and, critically, best-in-class security and dedicated customer support teams.

InVision is the leading product design and development platform for teams building world-class digital products. Our inclusive platform and services enable creative collaboration across teams and geographies for improved speed to market and powerful business results.

More than 7 million people across global enterprises and small teams come to us when they are looking for digital transformation. InVision allows them to ideate, prototype and test new ideas; create repeatable and streamlined processes in design, product and engineering; and up-level workflows to move more efficiently from inspiration to production. InVision’s customers include 100 percent of the Fortune 100 and organizations including American Express, Adidas, Boeing, Ford Motor, Netflix, HBO, Ikea, and Virgin Atlantic.

InVision is a fully distributed company with employees in more than 20 countries. Investors include Accel, ICONIQ, FirstMark, Tiger Global, Battery Ventures, and Spark Capital. Visit us at InVisionApp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aBIOCEPT  : Receives More Than 420,000 Samples During First Year of Offering COVID-19 Testing Service
BU
08:17aAxsome Therapeutics to Seek FDA OK of AXS-14 for Fibromyalgia by End 2022
DJ
08:17aVisionQuest Uses Artificial Intelligence to Screen 40,000 Patients for Diabetic Retinopathy
BU
08:17aPRESS RELEASE  : Hawesko Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves payment of a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share
DJ
08:17aHazelden Betty Ford Hires New Medical Director for its National Youth Continuum
BU
08:17aCOMPLYPORT  : - Firms Seeking FCA and PRA Authorisations Warned to Ensure Applications are ‘Right First Time'
BU
08:16aAIRBUS  : Quoting Irish poet, Biden ends EU trade war in renewal of transatlantic ties
RE
08:16aWIZZ AIR  : Announces the establishment of its 6th italian base in naples and quadruples capacity
PU
08:16aCHART INDUSTRIES  : books helium liquefaction plant order
PU
08:16aTRUIST FINANCIAL  : announces second-quarter 2021 earnings call details
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
4Gold steadies on dollar retreat; focus on Fed meeting
5Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms

HOT NEWS