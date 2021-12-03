Inaugural Business Sentiment Index (BSI) For Brunei Darussalam for November 2021

Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB) today published Brunei Darussalam's inaugural Business Sentiment Index (BSI) for the month of November 2021. The index is based on surveys conducted on selected micro to large businesses, from all economic sectors in the country. The BSI surveys commenced in August 2020 whereby selected businesses have been participating on a monthly basis.

The monthly index is designed to measure the level of business confidence/sentiment in the country. It serves to assess the current business climate of the private sector as a whole as well as within those sectors. As such, the index can be a leading macroeconomic indicator of economic growth with a forward-looking element. The BSI is compiled through surveys which include general questions regarding current and future business conditions, investments, employment of workers, as well as costs of running the businesses. More than 600 businesses were selected to represent the eleven (11) sectors in Brunei Darussalam's economy.