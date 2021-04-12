12 April 2021 | 1100 hrs | 064/2021

Total inbound visitors for February 2021 were estimated at 9,151, a decrease of 93.7 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Inbound Tourism: February 2021

During the month under review, a total of 5,564 inbound tourists visited Malta for holiday purposes, followed by 2,281 tourists for business and professional purposes. Most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (48.8 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (31.8 per cent). A general increase in the average length of stay was recorded (Table 1).

Total nights spent went down by 86.7 per cent when compared to February 2020, totalling to 113,297 nights.

The largest share of guest nights (54.0 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments (Table 3).

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €8.4 million, a decrease of 90.4 per cent over the corresponding month in 2020 (Table 4). The largest share of inbound tourists amounted to 4,212 Italian residents, equivalent to 46.0 per cent of all inbound tourists (Table 5).

January-February 2021

Inbound tourists for the ﬁ rst two months of 2021 amounted to 22,957, a decrease of 92.2 per cent over the same period in 2020 (Table 6). Total nights spent by inbound tourists decreased by 83.1 per cent, totalling 304,150 nights (Table 8).

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €20.0 million, a decrease of 88.9 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous year (Table 9). Longer stays contributed to an increase in total expenditure per capita, which was estimated at €874 in February 2021 (Table 11) ■

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

During the COVID-19 situation, the following tourism-related sequence of events took place in 2020:

28-Feb Passengers ﬂ ying in from Italy, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran and South Korea, from 26 February onwards were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. 8-Mar Flights from/to Milan were suspended. 10-Mar Flights from/to Italy were suspended. 10-Mar Last cruise liner call. 11-Mar Flights from/to France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were suspended. 11-Mar Passengers ﬂ ying in from France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. 13-Mar All passengers ﬂ ying in from all destinations were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. 18-Mar Last Virtu' Ferries service for passengers between Malta and Sicily was operated. 21-Mar All ﬂ ights from/to all destinations were suspended. Re-opening of Malta International Airport.The ﬁ rst group of destinations that reopened for travel 1-Jul comprised: Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Cyprus, Switzerland, Iceland, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Greece and Croatia. 15-Jul Restrictions on all other ﬂ ight destinations were lifted. 21-Aug First cruise liner call since March 2020.

Sources: Malta Tourism Authority, Virtu' Ferries, Transport Malta and Valletta Cruise Port