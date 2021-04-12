Log in
Inbound Tourism: February 2021​

04/12/2021 | 05:17am EDT
12 April 2021 | 1100 hrs | 064/2021

Total inbound visitors for February 2021 were estimated at 9,151, a decrease of 93.7 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Inbound Tourism: February 2021

During the month under review, a total of 5,564 inbound tourists visited Malta for holiday purposes, followed by 2,281 tourists for business and professional purposes. Most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (48.8 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (31.8 per cent). A general increase in the average length of stay was recorded (Table 1).

Total nights spent went down by 86.7 per cent when compared to February 2020, totalling to 113,297 nights.

The largest share of guest nights (54.0 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments (Table 3).

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €8.4 million, a decrease of 90.4 per cent over the corresponding month in 2020 (Table 4). The largest share of inbound tourists amounted to 4,212 Italian residents, equivalent to 46.0 per cent of all inbound tourists (Table 5).

January-February 2021

Inbound tourists for the ﬁ rst two months of 2021 amounted to 22,957, a decrease of 92.2 per cent over the same period in 2020 (Table 6). Total nights spent by inbound tourists decreased by 83.1 per cent, totalling 304,150 nights (Table 8).

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €20.0 million, a decrease of 88.9 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous year (Table 9). Longer stays contributed to an increase in total expenditure per capita, which was estimated at €874 in February 2021 (Table 11)

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

During the COVID-19 situation, the following tourism-related sequence of events took place in 2020:

28-Feb

Passengers ﬂ ying in from Italy, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran and South Korea, from

26 February onwards were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

8-Mar

Flights from/to Milan were suspended.

10-Mar

Flights from/to Italy were suspended.

10-Mar

Last cruise liner call.

11-Mar

Flights from/to France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were suspended.

11-Mar

Passengers ﬂ ying in from France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were requested to stay in

quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

13-Mar

All passengers ﬂ ying in from all destinations were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon

arrival.

18-Mar

Last Virtu' Ferries service for passengers between Malta and Sicily was operated.

21-Mar

All ﬂ ights from/to all destinations were suspended.

Re-opening of Malta International Airport.The ﬁ rst group of destinations that reopened for travel

1-Jul

comprised: Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Cyprus, Switzerland, Iceland, Slovakia,

Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Czech

Republic, Greece and Croatia.

15-Jul

Restrictions on all other ﬂ ight destinations were lifted.

21-Aug

First cruise liner call since March 2020.

Sources: Malta Tourism Authority, Virtu' Ferries, Transport Malta and Valletta Cruise Port

Compiled by: Tourism and Education Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Profile of inbound tourists by month of departure

February

Change

Percentage

Characteristics

change

2019

2020

2021

2021/2020

Total inbound visitors

125,198

145,821

9,151

-136,670

-93.7

Overnight cruise passengers

-

-

-

-

-

Inbound tourists

125,198

145,821

9,151

-136,670

-93.7

Mode of travel

Air

122,617

143,353

7,126

-136,227

-95.0

Sea

2,581

2,468

2,025

-

-

Sex

Males

62,525

72,474

6,248

-66,226

-91.4

Females

62,674

73,347

2,903

-70,444

-96.0

Age group

0-24

22,115

29,339

1,379

-27,961

-95.3

25-44

51,420

53,626

4,464

-49,163

-91.7

45-64

39,496

48,757

2,912

-45,846

-94.0

65 or more

12,166

14,098

397ᵘ

-

-

Markets1

EU

107,744

89,046

7,879

-81,167

-91.2

of which: Euro area

59,751

69,770

6,940

-62,829

-90.1

Non-EU

17,454

56,774

1,272

-55,503

-97.8

Purpose of visit

Holiday

103,655

124,198

5,564

-118,634

-95.5

Business and professional

14,776

15,074

2,281

-12,793

-84.9

Other (including educational,

6,766

6,549

1,306

-5,243

-80.1

religious and health tourism)

Organisation of stay

Package

38,659

45,423

1,031ᵘ

-

-

Non-package

86,540

100,398

8,120

-92,278

-91.9

Frequency

First-time tourists

90,414

109,016

4,463

-104,553

-95.9

Repeat tourists

34,784

36,804

4,688

-32,117

-87.3

once a year or less

22,471

25,572

2,219

-23,354

-91.3

more than once a year

12,313

11,232

2,469

-8,763

-78.0

Duration of visit

1-3 nights

43,277

48,191

3,354

-44,837

-93.0

4-6 nights

37,703

50,211

1,296

-48,915

-97.4

7 nights or more

44,218

47,419

4,501

-42,918

-90.5

Average length of stay (nights)

6.2

5.8

12.4

6.5

-

  • Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
    1 Refer to methodological notes 8 and 9. Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

2

Table 2. Inbound tourists by month of departure and type of accommodation

February

Change

Percentage

Type of accommodation

change

2019

2020

2021

2021/2020

Rented accommodation

111,246

131,169

6,214

-124,955

-95.3

Collective

88,731

102,030

4,817

-97,213

-95.3

Other rented

22,516

29,139

1,397

-27,742

-95.2

Non-rented accommodation

13,952

14,652

2,937

-11,715

-80.0

Total tourists

125,198

145,821

9,151

-136,670

-93.7

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Table 3. Total nights spent by inbound tourists by month of departure and type of accommodation

February

Change

Percentage

Type of accommodation

change

2019

2020

2021

2021/2020

Rented accommodation

668,043

742,201

61,197

-681,004

-91.8

Collective

453,689

521,116

30,855

-490,261

-94.1

Other rented

214,355

221,085

30,342

-190,743

-86.3

Non-rented accommodation

106,526

110,674

52,100

-58,574

-52.9

Total nights

774,569

852,875

113,297

-739,578

-86.7

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Table 4. Total expenditure by inbound tourists by month of departure and expenditure category

€ 000

February

Change

Percentage

Expenditure category

change

2019

2020

2021

2021/2020

Package

16,488

20,744

784ᵘ

-

-

Non-package

26,338

32,345

3,558

-28,788

-89.0

Air/sea fares

11,913

16,685

1,918

-14,768

-88.5

Accommodation

14,425

15,660

1,640

-14,020

-89.5

Other expenditure

28,329

33,731

4,009

-29,721

-88.1

Total expenditure

71,156

86,820

8,350

-78,470

-90.4

  • Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations. Notes:
    1. Expenditure estimates are rounded to the nearest thousand Euro.
    2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

3

Table 5. Inbound tourists, nights spent and total expenditure by month of departure

and country of residence

February

Change

Percentage

Country of residence1

change

2019

2020

2021

2021/2020

EU

107,744

89,046

7,879

-81,167

-91.2

of which:

France

10,391

13,107

1,271ᵘ

-

-

Germany

9,668

10,622

548ᵘ

-

-

Tourists

Italy

18,316

15,445

4,212

-11,233

-72.7

Poland

8,045

8,956

:

-

-

Spain

5,260

6,567

:

-

-

United Kingdom

32,369

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Non-EU

17,454

56,774

1,272

-55,503

-97.8

of which:

United Kingdom

n/a

33,954

:

n/a

n/a

Total

125,198

145,821

9,151

-136,670

-93.7

EU

642,038

498,341

98,076

-400,265

-80.3

of which:

France

72,765

82,992

14,743ᵘ

-

-

Germany

58,879

63,556

4,594ᵘ

-

-

Nights

Italy

116,280

88,867

49,185

-39,682

-44.7

Poland

51,870

53,310

:

-

-

Spain

28,400

28,230

:

-

-

United Kingdom

182,404

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Non-EU

132,531

354,534

15,221

-339,314

-95.7

of which:

United Kingdom

n/a

201,294

:

n/a

n/a

Total

774,569

852,875

113,297

-739,578

-86.7

EU

56,120

47,621

6,592

-41,029

-86.2

of which:

France

5,535

7,986

1,210ᵘ

-

-

Expenditure (€000)

Germany

5,464

6,482

514ᵘ

-

-

Italy

8,540

7,179

2,795

-4,384

-61.1

Poland

4,050

4,174

:

-

-

Spain

2,061

3,028

:

-

-

United Kingdom

18,010

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Non-EU

15,035

39,199

1,758

-37,441

-95.5

of which:

United Kingdom

n/a

19,077

:

n/a

n/a

Total

71,156

86,820

8,350

-78,470

-90.4

: Unreliable - less than 20 sample observations.

  • Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
    1 Refer to methodological notes 8 and 9. Notes:
    1. n/a: not applicable.
    2. Expenditure estimates are rounded to the nearest thousand Euro.
    3. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

4

Table 6. Profile of inbound tourists by period of departure

January-February

Change

Percentage

Characteristics

change

2019

20201

2021

2021/2020

Total inbound visitors

252,921

295,952

22,957

-272,995

-92.2

Overnight cruise passengers

-

893

-

-

-

Inbound tourists

252,921

295,059

22,957

-272,102

-92.2

Mode of travel

Air

247,775

289,119

19,248

-269,871

-93.3

Sea

5,146

5,940

3,709

-2,231

-37.6

Sex

Males

129,359

152,098

14,713

-137,385

-90.3

Females

123,562

142,961

8,244

-134,716

-94.2

Age group

0-24

42,365

52,552

4,297

-48,255

-91.8

25-44

104,208

114,097

11,486

-102,611

-89.9

45-64

79,797

99,663

5,983

-93,679

-94.0

65 or more

26,551

28,747

1,190

-27,557

-95.9

Markets2

EU

214,678

181,983

19,132

-162,851

-89.5

of which: Euro area

124,982

143,129

17,128

-126,002

-88.0

Non-EU

38,243

113,075

3,825

-109,251

-96.6

Purpose of visit

Holiday

218,206

256,063

17,100

-238,963

-93.3

Business and professional

24,237

28,915

3,834

-25,081

-86.7

Other (including educational,

10,478

10,080

2,023

-8,057

-79.9

religious and health tourism)

Organisation of stay

Package

76,100

84,019

2,406

-81,613

-97.1

Non-package

176,821

211,040

20,551

-190,489

-90.3

Frequency

First-time tourists

179,896

214,375

11,853

-202,522

-94.5

Repeat tourists

73,025

80,684

11,104

-69,579

-86.2

once a year or less

48,107

55,497

5,339

-50,158

-90.4

more than once a year

24,919

25,186

5,766

-19,421

-77.1

Duration of visit

1-3 nights

80,217

95,167

5,466

-89,701

-94.3

4-6 nights

77,925

97,825

3,682

-94,143

-96.2

7 nights or more

94,780

102,067

13,809

-88,258

-86.5

Average length of stay (nights)

6.7

6.1

13.2

7.2

-

  • Refer to methodological notes 6 and 7.
    2 Refer to methodological notes 8 and 9. Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 09:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
