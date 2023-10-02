Incanthera PLC - Manchester-based oncology and dermatology treatments manufacturer - Sees its pretax loss widen in the year ended March 31 to GBP1.5 million from GBP1.1 million the year before due to an impairment of intellectual property of GBP409,000. Does not declare a dividend "due to the early stage development of the group." Says operating expenses fell to GBP811,000 from GBP937,000 the year before. Chair Tim McCarthy says: "It has been an important, progressive year for Incanthera, in which we have concentrated our expertise on our product offering, evolved existing commercial opportunities and worked hard as a team to progress our core business for the potential ahead of us."

Current stock price: 6.35 pence, untraded

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

