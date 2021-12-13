Log in
Income Island, the Blockchain Metaverse with Mining Capability

12/13/2021 | 02:15pm EST
Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Income Island is a new generation of blockchain-supported virtual reality games with mining capability for users to earn money while playing. The island has a native token called INCOME, which can purchase in-game items, such as properties and upgrades.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8444/107333_1436eab6540d7a3d_001.jpg

Income Island

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8444/107333_1436eab6540d7a3d_001full.jpg

Income Island is the world's first blockchain-based metaverse game that allows users to earn money while playing. The game is based on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain, and it supports the BEP20 standard for tokens. The island features a variety of mineable cryptocurrencies.

The game is based on the blockchain, a public, open-source blockchain that supports smart contracts. The BSC network is widely known for its low transaction fees and fast transaction speed. Income Island supports the BEP20 standard, which allows players to enjoy various benefits from different cryptocurrencies.

Granted, Income Island uses wallet connectors that include a QR code reader so users can use their smartphone to send cryptocurrency tokens. In addition, it also features integration with the Metamask browser extension, which is a secure way for users to store and manage their cryptocurrency tokens.

Furthermore, 60% of the game's total revenue will be distributed among INCOME holders daily. This means that gamers who hold more tokens will get their share of the game's total profits every day.

Income Island is already in its beta testing stage with the demo phase already live and phase 1.5 (A total photorealistic island) scheduled to go live January 2022. This quick turn-around time is one reason that makes Income Island so appealing to gamers and investors alike. Players who adopt early can enjoy more benefits.

With support from both gamers and investors alike, Income Island hopes to drive the development of future technologies that use blockchain and help those who are less fortunate.

For more visit about this project, visit incomeisland.org or join its Telegram group at t.me/incomeisland.

Media Contact

Income Island
info@incomeisland.org
https://incomeisland.org/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107333


© Newsfilecorp 2021
