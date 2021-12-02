Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Income Tax Department conducts search operations in Pune, Maharashtra

12/02/2021 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Finance
Income Tax Department conducts search operations in Pune, Maharashtra
Posted On: 02 DEC 2021 1:53PM by PIB Delhi

The Income Tax Department has initiated search and seizure operations on a leading group of Pune, engaged in dairy farming and milk products, on 25.11.2021. The search action covered more than 30 premises spread over 6 cities in India.

During the course of search action, several incriminating documents and evidences of tax evasion have been found and seized. The preliminary analysis of these evidence clearly shows evasion of taxable income by adopting various malpractices such as claim of bogus purchases, unaccounted cash sales, cash loan transactions and their repayment, unexplained cash credits, etc. Instances of incorrect claim of loss on account of sale or death of livestock, etc. have also been noticed.

Evidence has also been gathered revealing that the assesse group has not maintained proper and separate books of account for claiming specific deduction from its taxable income.

The search operation has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash and unexplained jewellery of about Rs. 2.50 crore while some bank lockers are yet to be operated. The search action, so far, has led to the detection of unaccounted income of more than Rs. 400 crore.

Further investigations are under progress.

****

RM/KMN



(Release ID: 1777165)Visitor Counter : 27


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:49aSSE and Equinor to proceed with $4 billion Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm
RE
03:47aDenmark's central bank urges tighter lending rules to homeowners
RE
03:46aKRONES AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
03:44aAlm. Brand A/S announces registration of new shares
AQ
03:43aEUROPE : European shares fall on losses in tech, travel companies
RE
03:43aForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Marhsall Motor Holdings plc
AQ
03:41aChina property market to keep cooling into H1 2022 on tight curbs
RE
03:41aPRODWAYS : launches its new industrial SLS® 3D printer – ProMaker P1000 S
PU
03:41aCONTINENTAL : Receives first Series Order for Vehicle High Performance Computer in China
PU
03:41aRELATECH S P A : Investor Presentation – Mid&Small in Milan 2 dicembre 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..
2Asian shares tick up, U.S. and European futures diverge on Omicron jitt..
3Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
4Capital Market Day 2021: thyssenkrupp describes further transformation ..
5Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened - Bloomb..

HOT NEWS