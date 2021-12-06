Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Income Tax Department conducts search operations in West Bengal

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Finance
Income Tax Department conducts search operations in West Bengal
Posted On: 06 DEC 2021 11:34AM by PIB Delhi

The Income Tax Department initiated a search and seizure operation on a prominent Kolkata-based Group, engaged in manufacturing of TMT Bars and structural construction materials etc. on 01.12.2021. The search action covered more than 20 premises spread over West Bengal and Odisha.

The action unearthed various methods of tax evasion adopted by the group. A large number of incriminating evidences in the form of documents and digital data demonstrating high value unaccounted cash payments, unaccounted cash purchase and sales, suppression of production, etc. have been found and seized. A preliminary analysis of these evidences reveals that many paper/shell companies are run by the group to provide accommodation entries to its flagship concerns. These shell entities were found to have routed back their unaccounted money in the guise of share capital/unsecured loan into books of account. Such modus operandi has been admitted by one of the key persons of the group.

The search action has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs. 75 lakh and jewellery valued at Rs. 2.26 crore while certainbank lockers have been placed under restraint. The search action, so far, has led to the detection of total unaccounted income of around Rs. 100 crore.

Further investigations are under progress.

****

RM/KMN



(Release ID: 1778362)Visitor Counter : 5


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:22a&LSQUO;I DISCOVERED ALL SORTS OF THINGS ABOUT MYSELF' : Artist Lubaina Himid on Mingling Works From Different Eras in Her New Survey
PU
01:22aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ANZ
PU
01:22aGLOBAL UNICHIP : GUC is invited to participate in the KGI Corporate Day 2021Q4
PU
01:22aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : Honghwa International Corporation, the Company's subsidiary announces the acquisition of right-of-use asset from Chunghwa Telecom
PU
01:21aHalfords boss warns of 'concerning' mechanic shortages for electric shift
AQ
01:21aPfizer accused of funding anti- AstraZeneca info
AQ
01:21aProperty giant shifts midtown New York tower
AQ
01:21aBest of the brokers
AQ
01:21aStrike action planned by Tesco drivers in the run-up to Christmas
AQ
01:21aCity watchdog enlists services of top Square Mile PR consultancy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
2Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance
3U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces
4Alibaba Group Announces CFO Succession
5Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

HOT NEWS