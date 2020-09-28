Income inequality narrowed slightly over last three years -Fed

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Income inequality in the
United States narrowed in the first three years of the Trump
administration as rising incomes and a low unemployment rate
fueled gains for lower-income and less educated families,
according to U.S. Federal Reserve data released on Monday.
Wealth inequality was largely unchanged, with the top 10% of
families holding about 71% of family wealth in 2019 versus 2016,
the Fed found in its latest Survey of Consumer Finances,
conducted every three years.
But the period did see proportionately larger gains in
wealth for Black and Hispanics families, the Fed said, with the
median net worth for Black families rising 33% and for Hispanic
families rising 65% compared with a 3% gain in the median for
white families. However the absolute gap remained large: the
median income for white families, at $188,200, was nearly 8
times that of the $24,100 median for Blacks, and over 5 times
that of the $36,100 of Hispanic families.
The data from the Survey of Consumer Finances provide a
snapshot of how income, assets and debt are distributed across
the population, and in this case how the benefits of the final
years of a decade-long economic expansion had begun flowing to
typically less advantaged parts of the population.
Though marked by a strong bull market for stocks, the period
also saw rising home ownership rates and rising home prices that
generally helped less well-off families boost their net worth,
or the value of all assets minus any debt.
According to the Fed's survey, incomes were rising faster
for non-whites who entered the period with less wealth and
without a college education. An overall decline in average
income, the Fed said, was due to less income for the highest
earners, who are dependent on more volatile business and equity
earnings.
The survey was conducted last year, before the coronavirus
pandemic ended the expansion and pushed the U.S. into a
recession that may endanger some of the very gains documented in
the report.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)