Incoming BOJ Deputy Governor Himino: Must focus on supporting economy with low rates

02/27/2023 | 10:29pm EST
TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Tuesday the central bank must focus on supporting the economy with ultra-loose monetary policy, despite the pain prolonged low interest rates inflict on financial institutions' profits.

"It's true there are side-effects in the BOJ's current policy. When looking at trend inflation, however, there are early positive signs towards achieving price stability," Himino told an upper house confirmation hearing. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS