Incoming BOJ Deputy Governor Himino: Must focus on supporting economy with low rates

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ)
Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Tuesday the central bank
must focus on supporting the economy with ultra-loose monetary
policy, despite the pain prolonged low interest rates inflict on
financial institutions' profits.
"It's true there are side-effects in the BOJ's current
policy. When looking at trend inflation, however, there are
early positive signs towards achieving price stability," Himino
told an upper house confirmation hearing.
