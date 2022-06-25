Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Incoming Petrobras CEO tells committee he has no gov't guidance on pricing policy

06/25/2022 | 06:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Surging inflation in Latin America

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The incoming chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras told a corporate committee he has not received any guidance from the government on changing the firm's fuel pricing policy, a document showed on Saturday.

Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, a former economy ministry official appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to run Petrobras, was approved by the eligibility committee on Friday, a key step for him to take the reins of the company.

The minutes of the meeting, published by Petrobras on Saturday, showed the committee had asked Andrade about the company's pricing policy, a topic that helped bring down three CEOs during Bolsonaro's tenure as price hikes created tensions with the far-right leader.

"I have no specific or general guidance from the controlling shareholder or any other shareholder in the sense of changing the company's pricing policy," Andrade said.

He is on the verge of taking over as CEO a month after he was named by Bolsonaro, awaiting a board vote on June 27.

The committee minutes also showed Andrade's approval was not unanimous as the head of the four-person committee, Francisco Petros, voted against his nomination.

"A quick assessment of the problems in which the company is immersed shows that a candidate with experience in managing large companies and/or public bodies was very necessary," Petros said, adding that Andrade does not have the necessary skills.

Andrade, who holds a master's degree in administration from Duke University, previously advised Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on digital governance.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aUkraine suffers major setback after fall of Sievierodonetsk
RE
01:39aSaudi bourse to launch single stock futures on July 4 - statement
RE
12:38aIndonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace-building mission
RE
12:24aExclusive-Copper giant Codelco sees 'very firm' copper price ahead despite recent drop - chairman
RE
12:20aSeveral explosions in Kyiv's central district - mayor
RE
12:17aUkraine suffers major setback after fall of Sievierodonetsk
RE
12:01aCodelco chairman says planned reinvestment of profits…
RE
12:01aCodelco chairman says firm to maintain annual copper p…
RE
12:01aChilean mining firm codelco sees "very firm" copper pr…
RE
06/25Several explosions in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskiy district - mayor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
2CHILEAN MINING FIRM CODELCO SEES "VERY FIRM" COPPER PR…
3ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
4Exclusive-Copper giant Codelco sees 'very firm' copper price ahead desp..
5Atea and Microsoft sign agreement to triple sales of Atea Cloud Service..

HOT NEWS