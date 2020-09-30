Incorta : Webinar Shines a Spotlight on Intelligent Enterprises

Experts from Incorta, TDWI and Wipro to discuss challenges, costs and rigidity of legacy BI tools and how organizations can evolve to meet the needs of modern enterprises

Incorta, the Direct Data Platform, today announced a webinar with TDWI and Wipro that will show enterprises how to go beyond their traditional BI and data analytics stack and transform into an intelligent enterprise. Registration and session information can be found here.

An intelligent enterprise goes beyond lip service, ensuring data-driven innovation and adaptability are core to its DNA and empowering its people to leverage detailed data, even in unexpected situations. Leaders can map out data-informed strategies and change them when circumstances warrant, enabling smarter decisions on everything from who to hire, where to allocate resources and how to optimize critical operations.

An intelligent enterprise needs a data architecture that is elastic, scalable, cost-effective and governable for growing analytics and AI/ML workloads, enabling rapid, intelligent responses to an ever-changing landscape. Unfortunately, many organizations are held back by dependence on legacy business intelligence tools and ETL/data warehousing platforms – acceptable for simple reporting, but unable to keep pace with an increasing appetite for diverse data and analytics to guide every decision a business makes. In this webinar, attendees will learn how to take an organization past the limitations of expensive, rigid and chaotic BI and data warehousing to grasp the true power of data, analytics, and AI/ML – and in the process, become a truly intelligent enterprise.

Speaker : Mohamed Dekhil, Vice President of Engineering at Incorta

Speaker: Kunall Turakhai, General Manager, Wipro's Advanced Analytics, Insights at Wipro

Kunall Turakhai, General Manager, Wipro's Advanced Analytics, Insights at Wipro Moderator: David Stodder, Senior Director of Research for Business Intelligence at TDWI

Accelerate Your Journey to Become an Intelligent Enterprise

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. PDT

