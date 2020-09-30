Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Incorta : Webinar Shines a Spotlight on Intelligent Enterprises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Experts from Incorta, TDWI and Wipro to discuss challenges, costs and rigidity of legacy BI tools and how organizations can evolve to meet the needs of modern enterprises

Incorta, the Direct Data Platform, today announced a webinar with TDWI and Wipro that will show enterprises how to go beyond their traditional BI and data analytics stack and transform into an intelligent enterprise. Registration and session information can be found here.

An intelligent enterprise goes beyond lip service, ensuring data-driven innovation and adaptability are core to its DNA and empowering its people to leverage detailed data, even in unexpected situations. Leaders can map out data-informed strategies and change them when circumstances warrant, enabling smarter decisions on everything from who to hire, where to allocate resources and how to optimize critical operations.

An intelligent enterprise needs a data architecture that is elastic, scalable, cost-effective and governable for growing analytics and AI/ML workloads, enabling rapid, intelligent responses to an ever-changing landscape. Unfortunately, many organizations are held back by dependence on legacy business intelligence tools and ETL/data warehousing platforms – acceptable for simple reporting, but unable to keep pace with an increasing appetite for diverse data and analytics to guide every decision a business makes. In this webinar, attendees will learn how to take an organization past the limitations of expensive, rigid and chaotic BI and data warehousing to grasp the true power of data, analytics, and AI/ML – and in the process, become a truly intelligent enterprise.

Who:

  • Speaker: Mohamed Dekhil, Vice President of Engineering at Incorta
  • Speaker: Kunall Turakhai, General Manager, Wipro's Advanced Analytics, Insights at Wipro
  • Moderator: David Stodder, Senior Director of Research for Business Intelligence at TDWI

What:

Accelerate Your Journey to Become an Intelligent Enterprise

When:

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. PDT

For more information and to register for the Solution Spotlight, please click here.

About Incorta

Incorta is the data analytics company on a mission to help data-driven enterprises be more agile and competitive by resolving their most complex data analytics challenges. Incorta’s Direct Data Platform gives enterprises the means to acquire, enrich, analyze and act on their business data with unmatched speed, simplicity and insight. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Telstra Ventures and Sorenson Capital, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most valuable brands and organizations in the world. For today’s most complex data and analytics challenges, Incorta partners with Fortune 5 to Global 2000 customers such as Broadcom, Vitamix, Equinix and Credit Suisse. For more information, visit https://www.incorta.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aAn Industrial Packaging Market Client Realizes Substantial Savings on Operational Cost with Market Intelligence Solutions | Infiniti's Recent Successful Client Engagement
BU
10:08aMARCUS : Hotels & Resorts Announces the Appointment of Andrew Flack as Chief Commercial Officer
BU
10:08aFLDM CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in a Securities Fraud Class Action Against Fluidigm Corporation
GL
10:07aAEP Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Electric Power Company, Inc.
GL
10:06aGlobal Antifungal Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 13,132.8 Mn by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
BU
10:05aNEOENERGIA S A : Up to 2022, Neoenergia's generation installed capacity, with the start-up of new wind farms wi...
PU
10:05aNEVADA ENERGY METALS : Closes Private Placement
PU
10:05aJACK IN BOX : Announces 77% of Eggs From Cage-Free Environments
PU
10:05aSinn Féin welcome Australian Labor intervention on Brexit – John Brady TD
PU
10:05aSANIONA : Change in numbers of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group