Increase in Energy Price Cap to Boost UK Inflation to 13.3%

Increase in UK Energy Price Cap Set to Boost Inflation to 13.3% in October

0751 GMT - The 80% rise in the U.K.'s tariff price cap for consumer electricity and natural gas will likely increase the country's inflation rate to 13.3% in October when new prices for utility bills will come into force, Pantheon Macroeconomics chief U.K. economist Samuel Tombs says in a note. The headline inflation rate will likely jump from around 10% in September despite a likely fading of motor fuel and services inflation that month, he says. Meanwhile, wholesale natural gas prices have soared over the past week, suggesting that the cap could jump again in January, when it will be updated again, Tombs says. "That said, only 55% of the wholesale price observation window for the January cap level has passed, so this number still could shift sharply," he says. (xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com)

Companies News:

UK Regulator Raises Energy Price Cap by 80% to GBP3,549 a Year

U.K. energy regulator Ofgem said Friday that it has raised the country's price cap by 80% to 3,549 pounds ($4,200) a year, and warned that prices could get significantly worse through next year.

---

Mode Global Shares Rise on Approval for More Tokens on Cryptocurrency App

Shares in Mode Global Holdings PLC rose Friday after the company said the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority confirmed it can add more tokens to the Mode cryptocurrency app.

---

TotalEnergies Denies Connection to Russia Military Fuel Supply

TotalEnergies SE on Friday denied speculation that it was involved in producing kerosene for the Russian army via its partnership with natural-gas producer Novatek.

---

Alumasc Sells Levolux; Sees 2022 Results in Line

Alumasc Group PLC said Friday that it has sold Levolux Ltd. and that it expects to report results in line with the board's expectations for the year ended June 30.

---

Bonhill Sells Business Solutions and Governance Division for GBP723,000

Bonhill Group PLC said Friday that it has sold its business solutions and governance division for a cash consideration of 723,000 pounds ($855,671) to Stubben Edge Group Ltd.

---

Oxford Cannabinoid Reallocates Development Budget; Finance Director to Step Down

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC said Friday that it is strategically reallocating its drug-development resources, and that Group Finance Director Karen Lowe intends to step down.

---

Nanosynth Raises GBP2.9 Mln in Subscription; Pledges Proceeds to Share Agreement

Nanosynth Group PLC said Friday that it has conditionally raised 2.9 million pounds ($3.4 million) through a share subscription, and pledged the gross proceeds to a sharing agreement, allowing it to benefit from increases in share price.

---

I3 Energy Lowers 2022 Income Guidance; Increases Dividend

i3 Energy PLC said Friday that it has lowered its net operating income expectations for 2022 and will pay an increased annual dividend for the year.

---

Holders Technology Swings to 1H Pretax Loss After Disposal

Holders Technology PLC said Friday that it swung to a pretax loss for the first half following the disposal of its PCB consumable activities in 2021.

---

JTC Proposes to Buy New York Private Trust

JTC PLC said Friday that it is proposing to buy a Delaware nondeposit trust company New York Private Trust Co.

