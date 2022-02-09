Increase in cost of living reaches new high

The cost of living increased 5.4 percent for highest-spending households in the December 2021 quarter compared with the December 2020 quarter.

"However, this follows a long period of lower increase in living cost experienced by the highest expenditure group," consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said.

How the HLPI differs from CPI

Each quarter, the HLPI measures how inflation affects 13 different household groups, while the consumers price index (CPI) measures how inflation affects New Zealand as a whole.

The all households group, or the average household, represents all private New Zealand-resident households.

While inflation measured by the CPI was 5.9 percent from December 2020 to the December 2021 quarter (see Consumers price index: December 2021 quarter), inflation for the average household as measured in the HLPIs was 5.2 percent. These two measures of inflation are typically used for different purposes. A key use of the CPI is monetary policy, while the focus of HLPIs is to provide insight into the cost of living for different household groups.

One important difference between the two is the treatment of housing. CPI captures the cost of building a new home while HLPI captures mortgage interest payments. In the HLPIs, interest payments increased 7.8 percent for the average household in the year to December 2021. In the CPI, the cost of building a new home increased 16 percent in the year to December 2021.

Highest expenditure household group experience cost of living increase of 5.4 percent

The highest expenditure group experienced an annual cost of living increase of 5.4 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter. The middle-spending and middle-income household groups were also at 5.4 percent, higher than any other household groups.

This was mainly influenced by higher prices for petrol, mortgage interest payments, and second-hand motor cars.

Prices for all interest payments, including mortgage interest payments, increased 7.8 percent in the December 2021 quarter.