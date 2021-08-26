Log in
Increase of Capital Requirement for Financial Institutions

08/26/2021 | 09:01am EDT
'A proposal to increase capital has been made by BOU, consultations with stakeholders are ongoing, and once concluded a final position on this matter shall be communicated to relevant stakeholders.'

Any thoughts and comments on this matter must be channeled through the relevant stakeholders, and they shall be duly considered.

Director Communications

Disclaimer

Bank of Uganda published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 13:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
