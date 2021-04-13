Increased loan demand from private customers

In Danmarks Nationalbank's lending survey 1st quarter of 2021 several banks report that loan demand both from their existing and new private customers increased from the 4th quarter of 2020 to the 1st quarter of 2021. The banks mention, among other things, increased activity on the housing market as a possible explanation for the increased loan demand.

