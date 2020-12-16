Log in
Increasing Demand for Convenient Food Products to Offer Immense Growth Opportunities for Freeze Dried Products Market and Grow at a CAGR of Over 8% During 2020-2024 | Technavio

12/16/2020
Rising urbanization and increasing fast-paced lifestyle of people are demanding healthy and convenient food products such as freeze dried foods. The rising awareness about the nutritional value of these products will also drive the market's growth prospects in the forthcoming years. In addition, Technavio has further analyzed that the advances in freeze dried technology will also drive the demand for freeze dried foods during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005706/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Freeze Dried Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio’s research report, the freeze dried foods market is segmented by freeze-dried fruits, freeze-dried vegetables, freeze-dried beverages, freeze-dried meat, fish, and seafood, and others as key products. Freeze-dried fruits are of superior quality and can be stored for a longer duration at home as their shelf life is much more than dehydrated fruits. The other product segments are further expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.

North America led the freeze dried foods market in 2019 and is expected to lead the market by 2024 as well. The rise in demand for food products that can be preserved and are rich in nutrition will significantly drive freeze dried foods market growth in this region over the forecast period. The freeze dried foods market is fragmented. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., European Freeze Dry, and Freeze Dry Foods LLC are some of the major market participants

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


