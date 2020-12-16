Increasing Demand for Convenient Food Products to Offer Immense Growth Opportunities for Freeze Dried Products Market and Grow at a CAGR of Over 8% During 2020-2024 | Technavio

Rising urbanization and increasing fast-paced lifestyle of people are demanding healthy and convenient food products such as freeze dried foods. The rising awareness about the nutritional value of these products will also drive the market's growth prospects in the forthcoming years. In addition, Technavio has further analyzed that the advances in freeze dried technology will also drive the demand for freeze dried foods during the forecast period.
According to Technavio’s research report, the freeze dried foods market is segmented by freeze-dried fruits, freeze-dried vegetables, freeze-dried beverages, freeze-dried meat, fish, and seafood, and others as key products. Freeze-dried fruits are of superior quality and can be stored for a longer duration at home as their shelf life is much more than dehydrated fruits. The other product segments are further expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.
North America led the freeze dried foods market in 2019 and is expected to lead the market by 2024 as well. The rise in demand for food products that can be preserved and are rich in nutrition will significantly drive freeze dried foods market growth in this region over the forecast period. The freeze dried foods market is fragmented. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., European Freeze Dry, and Freeze Dry Foods LLC are some of the major market participants
TOC
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Freeze-dried fruits - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Freeze-dried vegetables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Freeze-dried beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Freeze-dried MFS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
-
European Freeze Dry
-
Freeze Dry Foods LLC
-
Kerry Group Plc
-
Mondelez International Inc.
-
Nestle SA
-
SouthAm Freeze Dry
-
The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
-
The Kraft Heinz Co.
-
Unilever Group
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
