Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Increasing number of merchants accept online payments by national Dina card

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:25am EDT

08.09.2020.

Increasing number of merchants accept online payments by national Dina card

The NBS would like to inform citizens that the number of merchants accepting payments by Dina card in their online stores is increasing, and that the national card is currently accepted in almost 600 online stores in Serbia. The importance of online sale is particularly pronounced in times of challenges, such as the period since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, when citizens were advised to opt for available purchases online.

At present, there are practically no goods or services that cannot be paid for online by Dina card. Besides goods and services that are traditionally purchased online: books, technical goods, clothes, footwear, airplane tickets, tickets for various events, toys and cosmetics, other items can now be paid online using the national card, such as utility bills - using the website of the public utility company JKP Infostan Tehnologije (www.infostan.rs), as well as services of the domestic mobile telephony operator Telekom Srbija a.d. (www.mts.telekom.rs), while everyday purchases may be done via the web shops of the two largest retailers (Delhaize and Mercator C). We would like to recall that Dina card can also be used for making payments on websites of government agencies and institutions, such as the Business Registers Agency and the e-government portal.

The full list of online sales points which accept the domestic card is available here. For more information about the DinaCard system please visit www.dinacard.nbs.rs.

Payment System Department

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 07:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:32aGerman shares inch up as Brexit tensions weigh on Europe
RE
03:32aJOST WERKE : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:32aSolidium Annual Report 2019-2020 Published
GL
03:31aDEUTZ AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:31aCOVID-19 RECOVERY ANALYSIS : Global BPO Business Analytics Market 2020-2024| Rising Cost Pressure to Maintain In-House IT Systems to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:30aConditions for sale of riksbank certificates
GL
03:29aTENCENT : PUBG Corp says Tencent not to publish mobile game in India
RE
03:28aEASYJET : UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen
RE
03:28aBOVIS HOMES : Vistry upbeat on second half as UK home demand picks up
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
2Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
3BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
4GOLD : Gold eases on firmer dollar; focus shifts to central banks
5TRAVIS PERKINS : TRAVIS PERKINS : Interim Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group