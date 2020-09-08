08.09.2020.

Increasing number of merchants accept online payments by national Dina card The NBS would like to inform citizens that the number of merchants accepting payments by Dina card in their online stores is increasing, and that the national card is currently accepted in almost 600 online stores in Serbia. The importance of online sale is particularly pronounced in times of challenges, such as the period since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, when citizens were advised to opt for available purchases online. At present, there are practically no goods or services that cannot be paid for online by Dina card. Besides goods and services that are traditionally purchased online: books, technical goods, clothes, footwear, airplane tickets, tickets for various events, toys and cosmetics, other items can now be paid online using the national card, such as utility bills - using the website of the public utility company JKP Infostan Tehnologije (www.infostan.rs), as well as services of the domestic mobile telephony operator Telekom Srbija a.d. (www.mts.telekom.rs), while everyday purchases may be done via the web shops of the two largest retailers (Delhaize and Mercator C). We would like to recall that Dina card can also be used for making payments on websites of government agencies and institutions, such as the Business Registers Agency and the e-government portal. The full list of online sales points which accept the domestic card is available here. For more information about the DinaCard system please visit www.dinacard.nbs.rs.

Payment System Department