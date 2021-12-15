Incredible Dream Raises $2M Seed, Brings in Industry Veterans to Create Fantasy Game Series

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incredible Dream, the next-gen entertainment studio modernizing tabletop games for people who crave shared escape, announced today its leadership team and initial product, alongside a $2M Seed round led by General Catalyst. The company is developing original fantasy worlds, characters, games, and transmedia experiences for digital natives who aspire to meet in person.



It's been a record year for top tabletop franchises including Dungeons & Dragons, Magic the Gathering, Pokémon, and more. There has also been a record number of indie board games raising over $1M on Kickstarter. Incredible Dream sees this desire for in-person experiences as a reaction to the increasing dominance of digital consumption in our lives. The team is developing games, content, and tools to connect more people to social, offline gaming experiences.

Incredible Dream is bringing players back to human connection and playful immersion in the real world. When people — who are learning, working, and playing in front of screens — finally take their break to meet up with friends IRL, Incredible Dream aims to be at the top of the list. The company's first game launch will be The Kinfire Chronicles™, a co-operative roleplaying game about a group of adventurers who must fight against a mysterious global threat, magic, and saboteurs to save their city.

Incredible Dream is leveraging the gaming industry’s biggest thinkers and boldest creators to bring back a favorite form of entertainment, including:

Jane Chung Hoffacker, CEO & Co-founder. Executive Producer on Arcane: League of Legends. Worked across AAA gaming franchises including League of Legends, Call of Duty, and Guitar Hero.

Tucker Roberts, Co-founder. Gaming & Esports Veteran.

Jamie Seltzer, Co-founder. Serial entrepreneur and investor.

Chris Butler, CTO. Former Director of Engineering at Riot Games. Co-founder of Riot Games St Louis and early architect of League of Legends’ platform. Oversaw engineering across all international regions.

Kevin Wilson, Game Design Director. Formerly at Fantasy Flight Games. Designer and developer on over 100 board games including Arkham Horror and Descent Journeys in the Dark.

Katarzyna Redesiuk, Art Director. Former CD Projekt Red. Art Director on Cyberpunk 2077, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, Narrative Consultant. Former CD Projekt Red. Quest Director on Cyberpunk 2077, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales. Lead Quest Designer on The Witcher 3.

Jakub Szamalek, Narrative Consultant. Former CD Projekt Red. Principal Writer on Cyberpunk 2077, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales. Senior Writer on The Witcher 3. Award-winning novelist and screenwriter.

Felicia Day, Advisor. Among the top influencers in nerd culture and tabletop gaming, Geek and Sundry founder.

Kevin Reilly, Advisor. Media executive, former Chief Content Officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV.

“What I’ve learned from projects, like Arcane, is that games can be more approachable without sacrificing the things that core fans love about them. I believe tabletop games are elevated social experiences, but often too intimidating to get into. I want to see more people playing games in person,” said Jane Chung Hoffacker, Incredible Dream CEO & Co-founder. “Online can feel connected but lonely. People are seeking more opportunities to take a break from screens to be with someone IRL. At Incredible Dream, we create games that promote fun conversations with your favorite people and a genuine sense of shared adventure.”

Incredible Dream’s Seed funding will be used to deliver additional titles and original IP as the company continues to build dynamic game worlds. The round is led by General Catalyst with additional investments from Advancit Capital, Lighshed Ventures, Courtside VC, Slow Ventures, Abe Burns (Ambridge Capital) and David Birnbaum (Five Four Ventures). The company has received previous funding and angel investments from notable figures in the game industry, including Strauss Zelnick, Mike & Amy Morhaime, Kevin Lin, Brent Bushnell, Shane Dabiri and Pete Vlastelica. This funding has established Incredible Dream as one of the most funded startups in the board game industry.

“We decided to partner with Incredible Dreams because we were super impressed with the team's bold vision during our first Zoom chat. Jane's enthusiasm is absolutely infectious!” said Niko Bonatsos, Managing Director at General Catalyst. “Our partners at General Catalyst also loved the fact that she recruited an elite team of industry veterans for such an early stage company. There is a unique opportunity to shake up the board game industry as we know it today given the excellent timing for this venture and the team's DNA!”

More information and announcements regarding the Kinfire launch in early 2022 can be found by subscribing to Incredible Dream at https://www.incredibledream.com/ .

About Incredible Dream

Incredible Dream is on a mission to take players on memorable adventures with their favorite people through tabletop games. We’re a technology and media company that sees digital as a means to connect, but the aspiration is all about taking social offline and to new heights. Ultimately, we seek to create the most sought-after experiences that connect communities and foster inclusion..