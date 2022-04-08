Log in
'Incredible honor' -Jackson's confirmation celebrated

04/08/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
STORY: "Thank you again, Mr. President and members of the Senate for this incredible honor."

History was celebrated in Washington, Friday, as President Joe Biden's Supreme Court appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke about the magnitude of her confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the nation's top court.

"It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we've made it - we've made it - all of us, all of us."

Jackson, a federal appellate judge, was confirmed to the lifetime post by the Senate on Thursday with a 53-47 vote - both a victory for the president and a milestone for the United States.

BIDEN: "It's real. We're going to look back and see this is a moment of real change in American history."

But, Biden admitted Jackson's confirmation hearings in front of the Judiciary Committee were painful to watch:

"...it was verbal abuse, the anger, the constant interruptions, the most vile, baseless assertions and accusations. In the face of it all, Judge Jackson showed the incredible character and integrity she possesses...."

Jackson will replace retiring Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, who is set to step down after the court's current term that runs through June.

Jackson on Friday said she will rule independently on the high court, and thanked President Biden for the honor, along with civil rights icons who she says charted her path:

"...Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Justice Thurgood Marshall and my personal heroine, Judge Constance Baker Motley - they and so many others did the heavy lifting that made this day possible."

A breeze carried the applause on the White House lawn.

The outdoor setting was chosen in part as a nod to COVID-19 safety, according to the White House, amid a rise in cases in Washington... and in Biden's inner circle.


