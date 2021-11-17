Indeed Announces Five Senior Leadership Promotions

Executive Promotions Reflect Investment in Indeed’s Future And Its Ability to Best Serve Job Seekers and Employers

Indeed, the world’s number one job site, announced the promotion of five executives to its senior leadership team, effective today. The executive promotions help fuel the company’s commitment to building a business that puts job seekers first.

“We always tell our employees that we want their next job to be at Indeed. Today I am proud to share that five members of our team have done just that, and have joined our senior leadership team,” said Chris Hyams, CEO of Indeed. “Each one has demonstrated their passion and commitment to our mission to help people get jobs. I am excited for Indeed to continue to grow world class talent from within.”

The newest members of Indeed’s senior leadership team include:

LaFawn Davis - promoted to SVP, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) LaFawn will continue to lead Environmental, Social and Governance for Indeed as SVP. She was previously Group VP, launching the company's first ever ESG goals. LaFawn joined Indeed in 2019 as VP of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging, and she has been named Entrepreneur Magazine’s 100 Women of Impact, Fast Company’s Queer50 and San Francisco Business Times’s Most Influential Women in Business. LaFawn is the first Black member of Indeed’s senior leadership team.

- promoted to SVP, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Sean McSherry - promoted to SVP, Finance As SVP and Global Head of Finance, Sean will lead the company’s investment strategy to continue to drive Indeed’s growth. Sean joined Indeed in 2012 and was most recently Group VP of Finance. Under Sean’s leadership, Indeed has experienced tremendous revenue and headcount growth. Prior to Indeed, Sean held several senior leadership roles in finance, including investment banking and finance strategy.

- promoted to SVP, Finance Anthony Moisant - promoted to joint role as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Security Officer (CSO) As CIO, Anthony will lead the internal technology necessary to run the business, support employees and find and retain customers. In his role as CSO, Anthony leads the Security team focused on safeguarding the information job seekers, customers and employees entrust with Indeed. Anthony joined Indeed in 2020 as VP and Group Manager of Corporate Platforms. Anthony is the first military veteran to join Indeed’s senior leadership team.

- promoted to joint role as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Security Officer (CSO) Lisa Ramirez - promoted to SVP, Operations Lisa will be responsible for leading operational efficiency and effectiveness of Indeed. Lisa joined Indeed in 2019 as Chief of Staff to the CEO. Prior to joining Indeed, Lisa was Chief Customer Officer and SVP of Communications at Netspend.

- promoted to SVP, Operations Brendan Sterne - promoted to Group VP and GM of Job Seeker Brendan will lead the product, engineering, design and operations teams that help hundreds of millions of job seekers get jobs. Previously VP of Job Seeker Products, Brendan joined Indeed in 2013, launching and growing the Indeed Incubator, an internal innovation fund and startup studio. Prior to Indeed, Brendan led the Innovation Labs group at Bazaarvoice.

- promoted to Group VP and GM of Job Seeker

By investing in its people and expanding its leadership team, Indeed is well positioned to tackle the short and long-term challenges of the global labor market with technology-enabled hiring solutions and resources for job seekers to find a fulfilling career that satisfies their needs and wants to be truly happy at work.

Indeed has 11,000 employees across 15 countries. You can see the full Indeed leadership team here.

