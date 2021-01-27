Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Indeed : Offers Hope to Job Seekers with Company's First Super Bowl Spot

01/27/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Real job seeker stories aim to inspire others looking for work

Indeed, the world’s number one job site, announced today that it will be airing its first-ever Super Bowl ad, which will highlight the emotional journey of job seekers at a time when many people are facing economic distress. As millions of Americans have lost jobs, this spot looks to provide hope by showcasing real people looking for a job and their challenges and triumphs along the way. The ad will air during the first quarter of Super Bowl LV.

“After nearly a year of uncertainty and high unemployment, Indeed wants to use this opportunity to remind Americans that there is hope in the job search process,” said Indeed CEO Chris Hyams. “While the pandemic continues to impact jobs and the economy, there are still companies hiring. Indeed is here to help all job seekers, no matter their background or experience, get jobs that align with their skills, passions and strength of character.”

This ad marks the launch of the company’s new brand campaign that will reflect its mission of helping people get jobs in today’s challenging job market. It will also demonstrate how Indeed is a full service online platform that can help all people through the process of finding a job, from resume creation, applying for jobs and interviewing, until they get hired. During and beyond the game, Indeed will take to social media with #NowHiring to point out industries, regions and companies with open roles, and will invite people to join the conversation.

“We feel that highlighting real people and their stories as part of the ad helps to accurately portray the experience of finding a job during such a tumultuous time, and we want to honor what job seekers are going through in the most authentic way,” said Jennifer Warren, Indeed VP of Global Brand and Communications. “We are excited to use the Super Bowl and the rest of this year to tell stories around how Indeed is helping all people get jobs and is with them every step of the way.”

Over the past year, Indeed has helped job seekers across the country get jobs through initiatives like the free Virtual Hiring Tour, which resulted in employers hiring more than 20,000 Americans of all backgrounds. Additionally, job seekers looking for work can add #readytowork to their Indeed resume to alert employers of their immediate availability for any job.

About Indeed

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (comScore, March 2020) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Over 1.5M employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees, making Indeed the largest job site in the US, Canada, and the world. More than 250 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed, and Indeed delivers 4X more hires than all other job sites combined (TalentNest, 2019). For more information, visit indeed.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:22pH B FULLER : Guide to Metal Glue
PU
01:22pMCC's Acting Leadership Team Focused on Agency Continuity, Impact, and Successful Transition
PU
01:22pMICROSOFT : surpasses $10B in security business revenue, more than 40% year-over-year growth
PU
01:22pSIRIUS XM : Vote for your favorite U2 love songs, then hear the countdown Valentine's Day weekend
PU
01:22pNEOENERGIA S A : Among the focuses are SDG 7, aimed at ensuring reliable, sustainable, modern and affordable ac...
PU
01:22pOrano is Co-Developing an Inflatable Controlled Atmosphere Chamber to Protect Patients and Caregivers
BU
01:22pCorizon Health Donation to Fund NCCHC Scholarships
GL
01:21pGRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S : Upward adjustment of expectations for 2020
AQ
01:20pSafilo expects to break even in 2020 as H2 recovery offsets earlier losses
RE
01:20pINTERPIPE NYZHNODNIPROVSKY TUBE ROLLING PLANT : has redeemed its Notes in full
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar up on COVID-19, frothy market concerns
2EVOTEC SE : GameStop rally quashes hedge funds, brings calls for scrutiny
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
4NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED : GameStop rally quashes hedge funds, brings calls for scrutiny
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ