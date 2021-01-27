Indeed : Offers Hope to Job Seekers with Company's First Super Bowl Spot

Real job seeker stories aim to inspire others looking for work

Indeed, the world’s number one job site, announced today that it will be airing its first-ever Super Bowl ad, which will highlight the emotional journey of job seekers at a time when many people are facing economic distress. As millions of Americans have lost jobs, this spot looks to provide hope by showcasing real people looking for a job and their challenges and triumphs along the way. The ad will air during the first quarter of Super Bowl LV.

“After nearly a year of uncertainty and high unemployment, Indeed wants to use this opportunity to remind Americans that there is hope in the job search process,” said Indeed CEO Chris Hyams. “While the pandemic continues to impact jobs and the economy, there are still companies hiring. Indeed is here to help all job seekers, no matter their background or experience, get jobs that align with their skills, passions and strength of character.”

This ad marks the launch of the company’s new brand campaign that will reflect its mission of helping people get jobs in today’s challenging job market. It will also demonstrate how Indeed is a full service online platform that can help all people through the process of finding a job, from resume creation, applying for jobs and interviewing, until they get hired. During and beyond the game, Indeed will take to social media with #NowHiring to point out industries, regions and companies with open roles, and will invite people to join the conversation.

“We feel that highlighting real people and their stories as part of the ad helps to accurately portray the experience of finding a job during such a tumultuous time, and we want to honor what job seekers are going through in the most authentic way,” said Jennifer Warren, Indeed VP of Global Brand and Communications. “We are excited to use the Super Bowl and the rest of this year to tell stories around how Indeed is helping all people get jobs and is with them every step of the way.”

Over the past year, Indeed has helped job seekers across the country get jobs through initiatives like the free Virtual Hiring Tour, which resulted in employers hiring more than 20,000 Americans of all backgrounds. Additionally, job seekers looking for work can add #readytowork to their Indeed resume to alert employers of their immediate availability for any job.

