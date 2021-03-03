Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Indegene and ConTIPI Medical Ltd partner to bring innovative disposable non-surgical device to market to help women suffering from Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP)

03/03/2021 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRINCETON, N.J., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a global enterprise healthtech solutions company and ConTIPI Medical Ltd, an innovator in the field of providing non-surgical and disposable solutions for women with various pelvic floor disfunctions, today announced a partnership to bring a new device to the market to help women suffering from Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP).

The US FDA states that POP occurs when the pelvic floor’s tissues and muscles can no longer support its organs. This causes a drop or prolapse of the pelvic organs from their normal position into the vagina and even outside the body. POP is prevalent in approximately 54 million American women over 20 years old(1). The current treatment methods include mostly either an invasive surgery with up to 30% failure rate, or the use of non-invasive pessaries which are vaginal devices that currently require a physician’s care to insert and remove.

ConTIPI’s ProVate device is a ready-to-use device. It is inserted vaginally by the user herself using an easy-to-use applicator. Following insertion, the applicator is discarded, and the device opens within the vagina and provides support to predefined specific sites along the vaginal walls. At the end of usage, the user pulls a string which collapses the device back into a small dimension for comfortable removal and disposal, very similar to the use of a menstrual tampon. Another device may be inserted immediately or at a later stage - at the user’s discretion. This innovation empowers women to take control over their health and treatment, and to decide when, where and if they want to use or remove the device. The device has a 510(k) clearance from FDA for marketing in the USA and has been granted the CE mark for marketing in Europe.

Indegene is partnering with ConTIPI Medical Ltd to bring this innovation to women in the US affected by POP with various degrees of prolapse. Indegene will be supporting ConTIPI in the process of educating both healthcare providers and affected women on ProVate’s unique benefits and assisting ConTIPI to launch the device in the market. Indegene brings a unique co-commercialization model to enable ConTIPI to fulfill its mission to bring unique pelvic floor solutions to women.

The ProVate device allows women to control their healthcare and provides them the freedom to choose how and when to manage this medical problem.

ConTIPI is known for innovation in the women’s healthcare space. ConTIPI invented and developed the Poise Impressa Device for stress urinary incontinence in women, which was acquired by Kimberly Clark Worldwide.  Dr. Elan Ziv, CEO & Medical Director at ConTIPI says, “Following the success of the Poise Impressa device for Stress Urinary Incontinence, we are excited to introduce ProVate to empower women suffering from POP and encourage them to take control of their lives. In Indegene, we found a natural partner who helps us navigate the complex process from product innovation to patient adoption. At ConTIPI, we take pride in our Urogynecology expertise and innovation capabilities. It is great to have a partner that helps us focus on our strengths, while enabling us to get our innovation in the hands of the women who need this treatment. Indegene’s technology-led, end-to-end commercialization process and unique pay-for-performance business model is a true blessing for emerging MedTech enterprises as ours.”

Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President at Indegene adds, “We are very proud to play our part in enabling ConTIPI’s goal to empower and alleviate women suffering from POP through the ProVate device. We believe the healthcare industry needs commercial innovation as much as product innovation. Through a modern, digital-led approach and a differentiated business model, we stand ready to help ConTIPI launch ProVate faster and take it to a broad segment of women having to live with POP.”

Bourne Partners served as the advisor to ConTIPI.

About ConTIPI Medical
ConTIPI Medical, and its associate company ConTIPI Limited, both located at the Caesarea Industrial Park in Israel, provide non-surgical and disposable vaginal solutions for women with various Pelvic Floor Disorders (PFDs). To learn more, please visit www.contipi.com

About Indegene
Indegene is a global enterprise healthtech solutions company. It accelerates medical and commercial outcomes, and personalizes experiences by applying deep medical knowledge and verticalized technology across the healthcare value chain. Some of the largest global healthcare enterprises lean on its domain experts for an agile, customized, enduring partnership. With over 3,000 Indegeons in the US, Europe, China, Japan and India, it has delivered over 100 strategic engagements, fully commercialized about $2 billion portfolio, and created over 1 million medical and commercial content assets. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Shefali Kotnala
shefali@spectrummails.com
Phone: +91 98863 78407

(1)    Source: Trinity Partners Inc. Boston, MA, USA, August 2015 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:07aCOREVIEW  : Helps Organizations Harness the Full Power of Microsoft Teams with New Tools
BU
09:07aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bonn on 01.04.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:07aATTIVO NETWORKS  : ® Announces Continuous Assessment and Enforcement of Privileged Access
BU
09:06aABB Lends Most Dollars to Small Businesses Through State Lending Program in Fiscal Year 2020
BU
09:06aSTADLER RAIL  : MPs Blast Prasa for Inaction
AQ
09:06aALBERTSONS  : to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference
BU
09:06aPING IDENTITY  : Joins Decentralized Identity Foundation to Advance Open Standards for Personal Identity
BU
09:06aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : New Report from Wiley Identifies Skills Gap of Today's Accounting Students
PU
09:06aiefieldkit to document primary data collection and cleaning in Stata
PU
09:06aORCHARD THERAPEUTICS  : Be The Match BioTherapies® Announces Expansion of Multi-Year Strategic Alliance with Orchard Therapeutics to Support European Commercial Launch of Libmeldy™
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze
2STOXX 600 : World stocks gain as bond yields steady
3"CREDIT UNION SUSTAINABILITY: the role of risk management, in sector restructuring and business model chang..
4Green Finance Report, March 2021
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ