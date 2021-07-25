Log in
Independent Broker Dealer, Money Concepts, celebrates top award winners

07/25/2021 | 06:01am EDT
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealth Management and Financial Planning firm Money Concepts presented awards to top performers within their national network of financial professionals during their recent Financial Planning Congress in Orlando, FL.

Top honors were presented that reflected achievements in the overall service levels these professionals provide to their clients and the communities they serve. Emphasis is given to client retention, satisfaction, and focus on education within the financial services industry.

President & CEO Denis Walsh stated, "These are extraordinary leaders dedicated to serving their clients and are committed to helping others achieve more. They each have built their own business focused on delivering high standards of results and service."

Award Winners:

Financial Planner of the Year:

        Gold: Tyler Braun                          Silver: Ben Dodds                    Bronze: Ben Pahl

President of the Year:

        Gold: John Hathaway                    Silver:  Chris Puffer                  Bronze: Beau Handy

Financial Institution of the Year:

        Gold: Dennis Clifford                     Silver: Kevin Clifford                 Bronze: Jeff Beck

Recruiter of the Year:

        Gold: Russ Lytle                            Silver: Gilbert Mercado             Bronze: Kenny Parker, Jr.                                                                                                                          

Over the last 42 years, Money Concepts has developed a network of like-minded financial professionals with turn-key solutions for advisors seeking independence without compromising the support needed to effectively serve their clients.

 

About Money Concepts®:
Money Concepts Capital Corp. is a privately owned independent broker-dealer and dually registered as a Registered Investment Advisor based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Established in 1979, and its parent company Money Concepts International, Inc. has a network of approximately 700 financial professional’s centers nationwide.

In addition to serving independent advisors, Money Concepts® provides turn-key wealth management services for community banks, credit unions and tax professionals. Money Concepts® advisors provide holistic planning and offer a full array of non-proprietary products and services including advisory and alternative investment services.

All Securities Offered Through Money Concepts Capital Corp. | Member FINRA/SIPC.
Money Concepts Advisory Service is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC
All Non Securities and Non Advisory Products through Money Concepts International, Inc.11440 North Jog Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. 561-472-2000.

 

Attachments 


Allen Porter
Money Concepts International, Inc. 
(561) 847-2113
allen@moneyconcepts.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
