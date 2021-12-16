Independent Cloud Provider Vultr Expands Global Presence to 20 Data Center Locations

As Vultr’s cloud computing business accelerates, new cloud data center opens in São Paulo, Brazil, with Madrid, Melbourne and Warsaw locations opening soon

Vultr, a leading independent provider of cloud infrastructure, today announced its plans to dramatically expand its global presence, kicking off with the launch of its new cloud data center location in São Paulo, Brazil. With the launch in Brazil, Vultr now has two and a half times as many global data center locations as DigitalOcean, further cementing its status as the independent cloud with the largest global footprint.

Its first South American location, the opening of São Paulo is a response to demand from developers and businesses in the region and will see the company offer its Cloud Compute instances and High Frequency Compute instances within the continent for the first time. Now with 20 locations, including recently launched facilities in Mexico City and Stockholm, Vultr’s next locations will be Madrid, Spain; Melbourne, Australia; and Warsaw, Poland.

Founded in 2014 by David Aninowsky, and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has grown exponentially without ever raising equity financing. In early 2021, Vultr further augmented its ability to accelerate global expansion with a $150 million credit facility with J.P. Morgan and Bank of America. Additionally, the company launched new, developer-centric products such as the Vultr Kubernetes Engine, and it signed more than 350 partners for its new channel program during 2021.

Cloud computing has been a significant factor in business success over the past decade, and the COVID-induced pivot to remote work has further solidified its importance. Recent industry discussion however, such as Andreesen Horowitz’s ‘The Trillion Dollar Paradox,’ has brought attention to the fact that the Big Tech clouds are so expensive that many of their customers regret using them in the long run. While the high cost of the Big Tech clouds has led some businesses to even consider repatriating workloads to on-premises infrastructure, Vultr provides an alternative that delivers all the benefits of cloud infrastructure at a sustainable price-to-performance.

“Vultr’s value proposition of providing easy-to-use, high performance cloud infrastructure at a fair, predictable price resonates with businesses and developers who are tired of the complexity and cost of the Big Tech clouds," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Constant, the company that created Vultr. "Vultr’s independence is a significant advantage, and we've been able to rapidly expand our cloud data center locations to increase accessibility for businesses and developers around the world. With three new locations planned for 2022 and more in the works, we are well-positioned to become the preeminent independent provider of cloud infrastructure for businesses and developers around the world."

In today’s digital world, end-user experience is critically important. The closer users are to a data center location, the less latency they experience. simPRO, a field service management business headquartered in Australia, runs its SaaS platform on Vultr for this very reason.

“Vultr's price-to-performance is exceptional, and its highly-available infrastructure is located near our customers in Australia and around the world,” said Rob Ormond, CTO, simPRO. “We've developed a great relationship with the Vultr team, and know we can count on them to deliver."

Spanning cloud computing center locations across five continents, Vultr’s recent launch in Brazil and upcoming locations in Spain, Australia and Poland will further the company’s mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world.

