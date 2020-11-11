Log in
Independents JUST and Enigma Launch Just Global

11/11/2020 | 02:17pm EST

New B2B Marketing Services Agency Delivers Full-Service, Brand-To-Demand Campaign Integration for World’s Leading Technology Brands

Two independent agencies have joined forces to grow the world’s most impactful brands by leveraging data-driven insights to excite audiences and create positive business outcomes.

Born of customer demand, US-headquartered, JUST, has acquired internationally stationed, Enigma Marketing, to create Just Global. This new brand creates a modern powerhouse, forming an independent, global and truly full-service agency built to deliver authentic, inventive experiences for its clients. With offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Just Global services over 80 brands, often technology-driven, B2B-focused and operating multi-nationally.

In forging the complementary strengths of JUST’s performance-driven creative and advanced media and data practices with Enigma’s global operations and robust creative and digital expertise, the new entity is stronger and more complete. Just Global leverages a combined 50-years’ worth of expertise in B2B and technology marketing, notably across both agencies’ full-spectrum account-based marketing capabilities in personalized content.

“We purpose-built Just Global to power the brands impacting the global digital transformation taking place,” states Brandon Friesen, Just Global’s Chief Executive Officer. Friesen continues, “Our team’s independent spirit and authentic approach to relationships give clients unparalleled inventiveness and business results.”

Just Global introduces a frictionless service experience for brands wherein customer teams of account, media, creative, platforms and analytics specialists work together as one symbiotic group to deliver insights-driven, full-funnel brand-to-demand strategies. Furthermore, with media, insights and creative underpinned by data, regional experts at Just Global can optimize global business outcomes for brands across markets.

Just Global ensures an autonomous, fluid and transparent nature for customers and the market’s evolving needs.

ABOUT JUST GLOBAL:

Just Global is an integrated marketing agency built to service the world’s most impactful brands at a time of global digital transformation. Media, insights and creative services work together to create data-driven business outcomes for brands by delivering the right stories, within the right experiences at the right times. With a workforce distributed across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Just Global provides the world’s leading global companies with a frictionless service experience that creates richer connections between brands and their customers. The independent agency transforms ‘marketing as usual’ by activating relationships with people in wildly inventive and genuinely authentic ways. Learn more: justglobal.com


© Business Wire 2020
