News: Latest News
Index numbers of construction and assembly production in July 2021

08/20/2021 | 04:24am EDT
20.08.2021

According to preliminary data, in July 2021, construction and assembly production (in constant prices) carried out domestically by construction enterprises employing more than 9 persons was by 3.3% higher than in the corresponding period of 2020 (a decrease of 11.0% the year before) and by 4.7% lower compared to June 2021 (a decrease by 3.6% the year before).

In comparison to July 2020, an increase in the value of construction and assembly production was recorded in entities performing specialised construction activities (17.1%) and in entities whose basic type of activity was construction of buildings (5.7%), whereas a decrease was noted in entities dealing mainly with civil engineering works (5.9%).

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS