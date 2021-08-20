Index numbers of construction and assembly production in July 2021

20.08.2021

According to preliminary data, in July 2021, construction and assembly production (in constant prices) carried out domestically by construction enterprises employing more than 9 persons was by 3.3% higher than in the corresponding period of 2020 (a decrease of 11.0% the year before) and by 4.7% lower compared to June 2021 (a decrease by 3.6% the year before).

In comparison to July 2020, an increase in the value of construction and assembly production was recorded in entities performing specialised construction activities (17.1%) and in entities whose basic type of activity was construction of buildings (5.7%), whereas a decrease was noted in entities dealing mainly with civil engineering works (5.9%).