Index of Eight Core Industries (BASE: 2011-12=100) for April, 2021

|
The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:
Coal -Monthly Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) decreased by 46.0 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P) while year on year basis production increased by 9.5 per cent (P) in April 2021compared toApril 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 1.9 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Crude Oil-Monthly Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) decreased by 4.6 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P)while year on year basis production declined by 2.1 per cent (P) in April 2021 compared to April 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 5.2 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Natural Gas- Monthly Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) decreased by 1.1 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P)while year on year basis production increased by 25.0 per cent in April 2021 (P) over April 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 8.2 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Petroleum Refinery Products-Monthly Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) decreased by 8.2 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P) while year on year basis production increased by 30.9 per cent (P) in April 2021 over April 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 11.2 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Fertilizers -Monthly Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) decreased by 5.3 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P) while year on year basisproduction increased by 1.7 per cent (P) in April 2021 over April 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 1.5 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Steel -Monthly Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) decreased by 20.7 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P) while year on year basisproduction increased by 400.0 per cent (P) in April 2021 over April 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 9.0 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Cement -Monthly Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) decreased by 15.2 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P)while year on year basisproduction increased by 548.8 per cent (P) in April 2021 over April 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 11.9 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Electricity -Monthly Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) decreased by 3.3 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P) while year on year basisproduction increased by 38.7 per cent (P) in April 2021 over April 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 0.5 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Note 1: Data for February, 2021, March, 2021 and April, 2021 are provisional.
Note 2: Since April, 2014, Electricity generation data from Renewable sources are also included.
Note 3: The industry-wise weights indicated above are individual industry weight derived from IIP and blown up on pro rata basis to a combined weight of ICI equal to 100.
Note 4: Since March 2019, a new steel product called Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) under the item 'Cold Rolled (CR) coils' within the production of finished steel has also been included.
Note 5: Release of the index for May, 2021 will be on Wednesday 30th June, 2021.
Annex I
Performance of Eight Core Industries
YearlyIndex & Growth Rate
Base Year: 2011-12=100
Index
|
Sector
|
Weight
|
2012-13
|
2013-14
|
2014-15
|
2015-16
|
2016-17
|
2017-18
|
2018-19
|
2019-20
|
2020-21* (April to March)
|
Coal
|
10.3335
|
103.2
|
104.2
|
112.6
|
118.0
|
121.8
|
124.9
|
134.1
|
133.6
|
131.1
|
Crude Oil
|
8.9833
|
99.4
|
99.2
|
98.4
|
97.0
|
94.5
|
93.7
|
89.8
|
84.5
|
80.1
|
Natural Gas
|
6.8768
|
85.6
|
74.5
|
70.5
|
67.2
|
66.5
|
68.4
|
69.0
|
65.1
|
59.8
|
Refinery Products
|
28.0376
|
107.2
|
108.6
|
108.8
|
114.1
|
119.7
|
125.2
|
129.1
|
129.4
|
114.9
|
Fertilizers
|
2.6276
|
96.7
|
98.1
|
99.4
|
106.4
|
106.6
|
106.6
|
107.0
|
109.8
|
111.5
|
Steel
|
17.9166
|
107.9
|
115.8
|
121.7
|
120.2
|
133.1
|
140.5
|
147.7
|
152.6
|
138.8
|
Cement
|
5.3720
|
107.5
|
111.5
|
118.1
|
123.5
|
122.0
|
129.7
|
147.0
|
145.7
|
128.3
|
Electricity
|
19.8530
|
104.0
|
110.3
|
126.6
|
133.8
|
141.6
|
149.2
|
156.9
|
158.4
|
157.6
|
Overall Index
|
100.00
|
103.8
|
106.5
|
111.7
|
115.1
|
120.5
|
125.7
|
131.2
|
131.6
|
123.0
*Provisional
Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent)
|
Sector
|
Weight
|
2012-13
|
2013-14
|
2014-15
|
2015-16
|
2016-17
|
2017-18
|
2018-19
|
2019-20
|
2020-21* (April to March)
|
Coal
|
10.3335
|
3.2
|
1.0
|
8.0
|
4.8
|
3.2
|
2.6
|
7.4
|
-0.4
|
-1.9
|
Crude Oil
|
8.9833
|
-0.6
|
-0.2
|
-0.9
|
-1.4
|
-2.5
|
-0.9
|
-4.1
|
-5.9
|
-5.2
|
Natural Gas
|
6.8768
|
-14.4
|
-12.9
|
-5.3
|
-4.7
|
-1.0
|
2.9
|
0.8
|
-5.6
|
-8.2
|
Refinery Products
|
28.0376
|
7.2
|
1.4
|
0.2
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
4.6
|
3.1
|
0.2
|
-11.2
|
Fertilizers
|
2.6276
|
-3.3
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
7.0
|
0.2
|
0.03
|
0.3
|
2.7
|
1.5
|
Steel
|
17.9166
|
7.9
|
7.3
|
5.1
|
-1.3
|
10.7
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
3.4
|
-9.0
|
Cement
|
5.3720
|
7.5
|
3.7
|
5.9
|
4.6
|
-1.2
|
6.3
|
13.3
|
-0.9
|
-11.9
|
Electricity
|
19.8530
|
4.0
|
6.1
|
14.8
|
5.7
|
5.8
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
0.9
|
-0.5
|
Overall Growth
|
100.00
|
3.8
|
2.6
|
4.9
|
3.0
|
4.8
|
4.3
|
4.4
|
0.4
|
-6.5
*Provisional,YoY is calculated over the corresponding financial year of previous year
Annex II
Performance of Eight Core Industries
MonthlyIndex & Growth Rate
Base Year: 2011-12=100
Index
|
Sector
|
Coal
|
Crude Oil
|
Natural Gas
|
Refinery Products
|
Fertilizers
|
Steel
|
Cement
|
Electricity
|
Overall Index
|
Weight
|
10.3335
|
8.9833
|
6.8768
|
28.0376
|
2.6276
|
17.9166
|
5.3720
|
19.8530
|
100.00
|
Apr-20
|
103.7
|
80.2
|
53.3
|
94.2
|
85.0
|
26.9
|
22.5
|
125.6
|
81.2
|
May-20
|
109.4
|
82.0
|
57.2
|
102.0
|
113.4
|
96.4
|
117.3
|
150.6
|
107.7
|
Jun-20
|
104.3
|
79.6
|
58.1
|
110.6
|
114.6
|
122.3
|
137.8
|
156.2
|
116.3
|
Jul-20
|
100.3
|
83.0
|
61.2
|
114.5
|
119.4
|
141.9
|
126.8
|
166.3
|
122.5
|
Aug-20
|
98.2
|
81.2
|
61.0
|
105.9
|
120.8
|
150.7
|
109.1
|
162.7
|
119.7
|
Sep-20
|
105.6
|
78.3
|
57.5
|
106.3
|
113.5
|
149.9
|
126.8
|
166.4
|
121.4
|
Oct-20
|
122.4
|
80.9
|
60.6
|
111.5
|
122.8
|
158.4
|
141.3
|
162.2
|
126.7
|
Nov-20
|
137.9
|
78.3
|
58.4
|
126.5
|
118.5
|
156.0
|
132.1
|
144.8
|
127.7
|
Dec-20
|
156.2
|
80.5
|
60.8
|
126.9
|
117.0
|
170.9
|
147.8
|
157.9
|
136.1
|
Jan-21
|
161.6
|
81.1
|
64.0
|
130.9
|
117.5
|
168.1
|
154.6
|
164.2
|
139.2
|
Feb-21*
|
163.6
|
73.2
|
57.7
|
114.8
|
103.9
|
154.9
|
151.7
|
153.9
|
128.8
|
Mar-21*
|
210.3
|
82.4
|
67.4
|
134.4
|
91.3
|
169.6
|
172.1
|
180.0
|
149.2
|
Apr-21*
|
113.5
|
78.5
|
66.7
|
123.4
|
86.4
|
134.5
|
146.0
|
174.1
|
126.7
*Provisional
Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent)
|
Sector
|
Coal
|
Crude Oil
|
Natural Gas
|
Refinery Products
|
Fertilizers
|
Steel
|
Cement
|
Electricity
|
Overall Growth
|
Weight
|
10.3335
|
8.9833
|
6.8768
|
28.0376
|
2.6276
|
17.9166
|
5.3720
|
19.8530
|
100.00
|
Apr-20
|
-15.5
|
-6.4
|
-19.9
|
-24.2
|
-4.5
|
-82.8
|
-85.2
|
-22.9
|
-37.9
|
May-20
|
-14.0
|
-7.1
|
-16.8
|
-21.3
|
7.5
|
-40.4
|
-21.4
|
-14.8
|
-21.4
|
Jun-20
|
-15.5
|
-6.0
|
-12.0
|
-8.9
|
4.2
|
-23.2
|
-6.8
|
-10.0
|
-12.4
|
Jul-20
|
-5.7
|
-4.9
|
-10.2
|
-13.9
|
6.9
|
-6.5
|
-13.5
|
-2.4
|
-7.6
|
Aug-20
|
3.6
|
-6.3
|
-9.5
|
-19.1
|
7.3
|
0.5
|
-14.5
|
-1.8
|
-6.9
|
Sep-20
|
21.0
|
-6.0
|
-10.6
|
-9.5
|
-0.3
|
6.2
|
-3.4
|
4.8
|
0.6
|
Oct-20
|
11.7
|
-6.2
|
-8.6
|
-17.0
|
6.3
|
5.9
|
3.2
|
11.2
|
-0.5
|
Nov-20
|
3.3
|
-4.9
|
-9.3
|
-4.8
|
1.6
|
0.7
|
-7.3
|
3.5
|
-1.1
|
Dec-20
|
2.2
|
-3.6
|
-7.2
|
-2.8
|
-2.9
|
3.5
|
-7.2
|
5.1
|
0.4
|
Jan-21
|
-1.9
|
-4.6
|
-2.1
|
-2.6
|
0.8
|
8.2
|
-5.8
|
5.5
|
1.3
|
Feb-21*
|
-4.4
|
-3.2
|
-1.0
|
-10.9
|
-3.7
|
1.3
|
-5.6
|
0.2
|
-3.8
|
Mar-21*
|
0.3
|
-3.1
|
12.3
|
-0.7
|
-7.1
|
27.3
|
32.7
|
22.5
|
11.4
|
Apr-21*
|
9.5
|
-2.1
|
25.0
|
30.9
|
1.7
|
400.0
|
548.8
|
38.7
|
56.1
*Provisional,YoY is calculated over the corresponding month of previous year