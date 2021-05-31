Log in
Index of Eight Core Industries (BASE: 2011-12=100) for April, 2021

05/31/2021 | 07:48am EDT
Ministry of Commerce & Industry
Index of Eight Core Industries (BASE: 2011-12=100) for April, 2021
Posted On: 31 MAY 2021 5:00PM by PIB Delhi

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is releasing Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for the Month of April, 2021.ICI measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Details of yearly and monthly indices and growth rate are provided at Annex I & II respectively.

The combined ICIstood at 126.7 in April2021, which increased by56.1per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of April2020. This high growth rate in April 2021 is largely due to low Index base in April 2020 consequent tothe low industrial production across all sectors caused by nationwide lockdown imposed to contain spread of Covid-19 last year. The month over month production of eight core industries, as captured by ICI, declined by 15.1per cent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021(P) due to emergence of second wave of infectious COVID-19.

Finalgrowth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for January2021is revised to1.3%from its provisional level0.1 %.The growth rate of ICI during April-March 2020-21was (-)6.5% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of lastFY.

Annual and Monthly growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries (combined) is depicted in the table:

Annual Growth Rates (YoY)*

Monthly Growth Rate (MoM)#

Weight

Jan-21 (F)

Feb-21 (P)

Mar-21 (P)

Apr-21(P)

Jan-21 (F)

Feb-21(P)

Mar-21(P)

Apr-21(P)

Coal

10.3335

-1.9

-4.4

0.3

9.5

3.5

1.2

28.5

-46.0

Crude Oil

8.9833

-4.6

-3.2

-3.1

-2.1

0.7

-9.7

12.6

-4.6

Natural Gas

6.8768

-2.1

-1.0

12.3

25.0

5.2

-9.8

16.9

-1.1

Refinery Products

28.0376

-2.6

-10.9

-0.7

30.9

3.2

-12.3

17.0

-8.2

Fertilizers

2.6276

0.8

-3.7

-7.1

1.7

0.5

-11.6

-12.1

-5.3

Steel

17.9166

8.2

1.3

27.3

400.0

-1.7

-7.9

9.5

-20.7

Cement

5.372

-5.8

-5.6

32.7

548.8

4.6

-1.9

13.5

-15.2

Electricity

19.853

5.5

0.2

22.5

38.7

4.0

-6.3

17.0

-3.3

Overall Index

100

1.3

-3.8

11.4

56.1

2.3

-7.5

15.8

-15.1

P: Provisional, F: Final,

* Annual growth rate (Y-o-Y) is calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

#Monthly growth rate (M-o-M) is based on month over month comparison i.e. preceding month

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal -Monthly Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) decreased by 46.0 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P) while year on year basis production increased by 9.5 per cent (P) in April 2021compared toApril 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 1.9 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil-Monthly Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) decreased by 4.6 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P)while year on year basis production declined by 2.1 per cent (P) in April 2021 compared to April 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 5.2 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas- Monthly Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) decreased by 1.1 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P)while year on year basis production increased by 25.0 per cent in April 2021 (P) over April 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 8.2 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products-Monthly Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) decreased by 8.2 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P) while year on year basis production increased by 30.9 per cent (P) in April 2021 over April 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 11.2 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers -Monthly Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) decreased by 5.3 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P) while year on year basisproduction increased by 1.7 per cent (P) in April 2021 over April 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 1.5 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel -Monthly Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) decreased by 20.7 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P) while year on year basisproduction increased by 400.0 per cent (P) in April 2021 over April 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 9.0 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement -Monthly Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) decreased by 15.2 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P)while year on year basisproduction increased by 548.8 per cent (P) in April 2021 over April 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 11.9 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity -Monthly Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) decreased by 3.3 percent (P) in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (P) while year on year basisproduction increased by 38.7 per cent (P) in April 2021 over April 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 0.5 per cent (P) during April to March, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Note 1: Data for February, 2021, March, 2021 and April, 2021 are provisional.

Note 2: Since April, 2014, Electricity generation data from Renewable sources are also included.

Note 3: The industry-wise weights indicated above are individual industry weight derived from IIP and blown up on pro rata basis to a combined weight of ICI equal to 100.

Note 4: Since March 2019, a new steel product called Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) under the item 'Cold Rolled (CR) coils' within the production of finished steel has also been included.

Note 5: Release of the index for May, 2021 will be on Wednesday 30th June, 2021.

Annex I

Performance of Eight Core Industries

YearlyIndex & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector

Weight

2012-13

2013-14

2014-15

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21* (April to March)

Coal

10.3335

103.2

104.2

112.6

118.0

121.8

124.9

134.1

133.6

131.1

Crude Oil

8.9833

99.4

99.2

98.4

97.0

94.5

93.7

89.8

84.5

80.1

Natural Gas

6.8768

85.6

74.5

70.5

67.2

66.5

68.4

69.0

65.1

59.8

Refinery Products

28.0376

107.2

108.6

108.8

114.1

119.7

125.2

129.1

129.4

114.9

Fertilizers

2.6276

96.7

98.1

99.4

106.4

106.6

106.6

107.0

109.8

111.5

Steel

17.9166

107.9

115.8

121.7

120.2

133.1

140.5

147.7

152.6

138.8

Cement

5.3720

107.5

111.5

118.1

123.5

122.0

129.7

147.0

145.7

128.3

Electricity

19.8530

104.0

110.3

126.6

133.8

141.6

149.2

156.9

158.4

157.6

Overall Index

100.00

103.8

106.5

111.7

115.1

120.5

125.7

131.2

131.6

123.0

*Provisional

Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent)

Sector

Weight

2012-13

2013-14

2014-15

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21* (April to March)

Coal

10.3335

3.2

1.0

8.0

4.8

3.2

2.6

7.4

-0.4

-1.9

Crude Oil

8.9833

-0.6

-0.2

-0.9

-1.4

-2.5

-0.9

-4.1

-5.9

-5.2

Natural Gas

6.8768

-14.4

-12.9

-5.3

-4.7

-1.0

2.9

0.8

-5.6

-8.2

Refinery Products

28.0376

7.2

1.4

0.2

4.9

4.9

4.6

3.1

0.2

-11.2

Fertilizers

2.6276

-3.3

1.5

1.3

7.0

0.2

0.03

0.3

2.7

1.5

Steel

17.9166

7.9

7.3

5.1

-1.3

10.7

5.6

5.1

3.4

-9.0

Cement

5.3720

7.5

3.7

5.9

4.6

-1.2

6.3

13.3

-0.9

-11.9

Electricity

19.8530

4.0

6.1

14.8

5.7

5.8

5.3

5.2

0.9

-0.5

Overall Growth

100.00

3.8

2.6

4.9

3.0

4.8

4.3

4.4

0.4

-6.5

*Provisional,YoY is calculated over the corresponding financial year of previous year

Annex II

Performance of Eight Core Industries

MonthlyIndex & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector

Coal

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Refinery Products

Fertilizers

Steel

Cement

Electricity

Overall Index

Weight

10.3335

8.9833

6.8768

28.0376

2.6276

17.9166

5.3720

19.8530

100.00

Apr-20

103.7

80.2

53.3

94.2

85.0

26.9

22.5

125.6

81.2

May-20

109.4

82.0

57.2

102.0

113.4

96.4

117.3

150.6

107.7

Jun-20

104.3

79.6

58.1

110.6

114.6

122.3

137.8

156.2

116.3

Jul-20

100.3

83.0

61.2

114.5

119.4

141.9

126.8

166.3

122.5

Aug-20

98.2

81.2

61.0

105.9

120.8

150.7

109.1

162.7

119.7

Sep-20

105.6

78.3

57.5

106.3

113.5

149.9

126.8

166.4

121.4

Oct-20

122.4

80.9

60.6

111.5

122.8

158.4

141.3

162.2

126.7

Nov-20

137.9

78.3

58.4

126.5

118.5

156.0

132.1

144.8

127.7

Dec-20

156.2

80.5

60.8

126.9

117.0

170.9

147.8

157.9

136.1

Jan-21

161.6

81.1

64.0

130.9

117.5

168.1

154.6

164.2

139.2

Feb-21*

163.6

73.2

57.7

114.8

103.9

154.9

151.7

153.9

128.8

Mar-21*

210.3

82.4

67.4

134.4

91.3

169.6

172.1

180.0

149.2

Apr-21*

113.5

78.5

66.7

123.4

86.4

134.5

146.0

174.1

126.7

*Provisional

Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent)

Sector

Coal

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Refinery Products

Fertilizers

Steel

Cement

Electricity

Overall Growth

Weight

10.3335

8.9833

6.8768

28.0376

2.6276

17.9166

5.3720

19.8530

100.00

Apr-20

-15.5

-6.4

-19.9

-24.2

-4.5

-82.8

-85.2

-22.9

-37.9

May-20

-14.0

-7.1

-16.8

-21.3

7.5

-40.4

-21.4

-14.8

-21.4

Jun-20

-15.5

-6.0

-12.0

-8.9

4.2

-23.2

-6.8

-10.0

-12.4

Jul-20

-5.7

-4.9

-10.2

-13.9

6.9

-6.5

-13.5

-2.4

-7.6

Aug-20

3.6

-6.3

-9.5

-19.1

7.3

0.5

-14.5

-1.8

-6.9

Sep-20

21.0

-6.0

-10.6

-9.5

-0.3

6.2

-3.4

4.8

0.6

Oct-20

11.7

-6.2

-8.6

-17.0

6.3

5.9

3.2

11.2

-0.5

Nov-20

3.3

-4.9

-9.3

-4.8

1.6

0.7

-7.3

3.5

-1.1

Dec-20

2.2

-3.6

-7.2

-2.8

-2.9

3.5

-7.2

5.1

0.4

Jan-21

-1.9

-4.6

-2.1

-2.6

0.8

8.2

-5.8

5.5

1.3

Feb-21*

-4.4

-3.2

-1.0

-10.9

-3.7

1.3

-5.6

0.2

-3.8

Mar-21*

0.3

-3.1

12.3

-0.7

-7.1

27.3

32.7

22.5

11.4

Apr-21*

9.5

-2.1

25.0

30.9

1.7

400.0

548.8

38.7

56.1

*Provisional,YoY is calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

*****

YB/SS



(Release ID: 1723143)


Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS