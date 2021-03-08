08 March 2021 | 1100 hrs | 0432021

In January 2021, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production increased by 0.7 per cent over December 2020. When compared to January 2020, the working-day adjusted index of industrial production decreased by 6.0 per cent.

Index of Industrial Production: January 2021

Cut-oﬀ date: 1 March 2021

Monthly comparison

In January 2021, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production increased by 0.7 per cent. The production of consumer goods rose by 5.3 per cent while the production of capital goods, intermediate goods and energy decreased by 5.0 per cent, 2.0 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively (Table 2).

Annual comparison

When compared to January 2020, the working-day adjusted index of industrial production decreased by 6.0 per cent. This decline is the result of production decreases in energy (29.0 per cent), capital goods (15.5 per cent) and intermediate goods (0.3 per cent). Contrastingly, an increase of 8.0 per cent was registered in the production of consumer goods (Table 4) 

Chart 1. Annual working-day adjusted variation

(% change over corresponding month of the previous year)

SHUFHQWDJHFKDQJHW W

-)0$0--$621'

-)0$0--$621'

-SHULRG

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Short-term Statistics Unit 1 Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000 T. +356 25997219, E.nso@gov.mt https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

2

(seasonally adjusted; 2015=100)

0DLQ LQGXVWULDO JURXSLQJ -DQ )HE 0DU $SU 0D -XQ -XO $XJ 6HS 2FW 1RY 'HF -DQ ,QWHUPHGLDWH JRRGV (QHUJ &DSLWDO JRRGV &RQVXPHU JRRGV RI ZKLFK 'XUDEOH FRQVXPHU JRRGV 1RQ GXUDEOH FRQVXPHU JRRGV 7RWDO SURGXFWLRQ

7DEOH 0RQWKO YDULDWLRQ E SHULRG DQG PDLQ LQGXVWULDO JURXSLQJ

(seasonally adjusted)

0DLQ LQGXVWULDO JURXSLQJ -DQ )HE 0DU $SU 0D -XQ -XO $XJ 6HS 2FW 1RY 'HF -DQ ,QWHUPHGLDWH JRRGV (QHUJ &DSLWDO JRRGV &RQVXPHU JRRGV RI ZKLFK 'XUDEOH FRQVXPHU JRRGV 1RQ GXUDEOH FRQVXPHU JRRGV 7RWDO SURGXFWLRQ

1RWHV

7DEOH VKRZV SHUFHQWDJH FKDQJH FRPSDUHG WR WKH SUHYLRXV PRQWK

7KH FDOFXODWLRQ RI JURZWK UDWHV IURP WKH LQGLFHV WDEOH PD GLIIHU VOLJKWO IURP WKH SXEOLVKHG JURZWK UDWHV GXH WR URXQGLQJ

(working-day adjusted; 2015=100)

0DLQ LQGXVWULDO JURXSLQJ -DQ -DQ )HE 0DU $SU 0D -XQ -XO $XJ 6HS 2FW 1RY 'HF -DQ ,QWHUPHGLDWH JRRGV (QHUJ &DSLWDO JRRGV &RQVXPHU JRRGV RI ZKLFK 'XUDEOH FRQVXPHU JRRGV 1RQ GXUDEOH FRQVXPHU JRRGV 7RWDO SURGXFWLRQ

7DEOH $QQXDO YDULDWLRQ E SHULRG DQG PDLQ LQGXVWULDO JURXSLQJ

(working-day adjusted)

0DLQ LQGXVWULDO JURXSLQJ -DQ -DQ )HE 0DU $SU 0D -XQ -XO $XJ 6HS 2FW 1RY 'HF -DQ ,QWHUPHGLDWH JRRGV (QHUJ &DSLWDO JRRGV &RQVXPHU JRRGV RI ZKLFK 'XUDEOH FRQVXPHU JRRGV 1RQ GXUDEOH FRQVXPHU JRRGV 7RWDO SURGXFWLRQ

1RWHV

7DEOH VKRZV SHUFHQWDJH FKDQJH FRPSDUHG WR WKH FRUUHVSRQGLQJ PRQWK RI WKH SUHYLRXV HDU

7KH FDOFXODWLRQ RI JURZWK UDWHV IURP WKH LQGLFHV WDEOH PD GLIIHU VOLJKWO IURP WKH SXEOLVKHG JURZWK UDWHV GXH WR URXQGLQJ

3

Methodological Notes

1. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is regarded as one of the most important measures of economic activity. Developments in the industrial production index describe the economic cycles of industry. For short-term statistics, this index is the reference indicator for economic development and is used in particular to identify changes in trends at an early stage. The index of industrial production has been compiled since January 2000 and monitors the changes in the production of leading products from a sample of industrial enterprises. Such enterprises cover over 95 per cent of the total industrial production.

2. A Laspeyres-type index is used for calculating the index of industrial production, with 2015 as the base year.

3. The number of surveyed enterprises is approximately 200. The activities covered by the index are calculated as follows: 60 per cent are calculated using the physical quantities method, 20 per cent are calculated using the deflated turnover approach, while the remaining 20 per cent are computed using the hours worked method.

4. The index numbers in this release are working-day and seasonally adjusted. These statistical methods aid interpretation of data by removing regularly recurring variations from a time series: a. Working-day adjustment is a statistical method which is used to remove the calendar effect from an economic time series. The calendar effect is the variation caused by the changing number of working days in different months. The number of working days for a given month may depend on the timing of certain public holidays, the possible overlap between public holidays and non-working days, and the occurrence of a leap year. This method is used to compare data with the corresponding month of the preceding year. b. Seasonal adjustment removes variation effects which are caused by the number of days in a month, holidays and particular events such as Christmas. Statistically, seasonal adjustment takes place after a time series has already been cleared of calendar effects by means of working-day adjustment. Seasonal adjustment is used to compare data with the preceding month. c. In seasonal and working-day adjustments, the direct approach is used. The direct approach means that each time series is individually adjusted.

5. The NSO has adopted methodologies and guidelines which are recommended by both Eurostat and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

6. The objective of the Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs) is to provide an activity breakdown of industry (NACE Rev. 2 sections B, C, D and E). There are five MIGs which regroup all activities between NACE sections B to E, covering the economic activities of companies in quarrying, manufacturing and energy.

7. The 2015 weights for the main industrial groupings are shown in the table below:

Main industrial grouping Value added (%) Intermediate goods Energy Capital goods Consumer goods Durable consumer goods Non-durable consumer goods 22.7 12.5 20.6 44.2 2.4 41.8 Total 100.0

8. Figures for the past 26 months, inclusive of the reference month, are to be considered as provisional and therefore subject to revision.

9. As from the year 2018, the index has been re-referenced from 2010 = 100 to 2015 = 100. Hence, news releases with reference month January 2018 onwards, cannot be directly compared with those published beforehand.

10. More information relating to this news release may be accessed at: Sources and Methods: https://nso.gov.mt/en/nso/Sources_and_Methods/Unit_B2/Short-term_Statistics/Pages/Short-term-Statistics.aspx Statistical Concepts: https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/concepts.aspx Metadata: https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/reports.aspx?id=13 Classifications: https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/classificationdetails.aspx?id=NACE%20Rev.%202

4