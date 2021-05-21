Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Index of labour costs

05/21/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The labour cost index

Measures changes in total labour costs, direct labour costs ad indirect labour costs per hour. Total labour costs are the sum of direct labour costs and indirect labor costs.

Direct labour costs

Include wages and salaries, remuneration and other cash payments like paid annual leave, sickness pay, representation allowances. In other words, payment for hours not worked are also included in direct labour costs. The main sources for direct labour costs are wage totals and wage index.

Wages and other remuneration

Contains basic paid salaries and other cash payments, among others, sitting-allowances paid to committee members, paid annual leave, sickness pay, representation allowances, and benefits from cashing in or selling options in employment relations.

Payment for hours not worked

Includes, among other things, paid annual leave, sickness pay, pay for various leave of absence and expenses on extra holidays.

Indirect labour costs

Include salaries in kind, costs for health and safety, social contributions, training costs and taxes on labour. The main sources for indirect labour costs are the labour cost survey for training costs, costs for health and safety, most social contributions and some of the salaries in kind, and the wage totals for some social contributions and most salaries in kind.

Salaries in kind

Is a common term for benefits besides the usual salaries. It includes, among other things, costs in connection with free cars, car allowances, free telephones, free newspapers, various welfare initiatives and taxable salaries in kind. Taxable salaries in kind are got from The Register of End of the Year Certificate, which includes, among other things, collective insurance contributions, free food and lodging, toll or monthly travel cards paid by the employer, free electricity, free housing, holiday trips paid by the employer and benefits from contributions to kindergartens for employees' children.

Costs of health and safety

Include costs of health services provided by the company, and costs of various workplace safety initiatives to the benefit of employees.

Social contributions

Are expenditures on pension schemes and insurance such as insurance against occupational injury and insurance against accidents.

Training costs

Include, among other things, the costs of participation in external courses and further education paid for by the employer, the costs of running schools and courses run by the company, the costs of recruitment and the costs of training new employees.

Hours worked

The index shows changes in labour costs per hour. The data sources have information on contractual working hours and the number of overtime. Hours worked are the sum of contractual working hours and overtime.

Disclaimer

SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:33aLIXIL  : Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2022
PU
02:33aSKYLARK  : Notice Regarding Issuance of New Shares and Secondary Offering of Shares
PU
02:33aLIXIL  : Notification Regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Method to hold Shareholders' Meeting)
PU
02:33aTODA KOGYO  : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
02:33aACTIVIA PROPERTIES  : Supplementary Materials on Press Releases announced today
PU
02:33aKAWATA MFG  : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
02:33aACTIVIA PROPERTIES  : Notice Concerning the Conclusion of a Lease Agreement on Owned Property(Tokyu Plaza Akasaka)
PU
02:33aJAPAN DISPLAY  : Notice on Filing Lawsuit
PU
02:33aACTIVIA PROPERTIES  : Notice of Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and Lease Contract with New Tenants（Tamachi East Building and Tokyu Plaza Akasaka)
PU
02:33aGMO PAYMENT GATEWAY  : Notice of Accrual and Exercise of Early Redemption Right under 130% Call Option Clause regarding Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2023
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar heads for weekly loss as taper fears ebb; crypto bounce loses steam
3Oil edges up but set for weekly fall on Iran crude talks
4CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to expand smart car partnership with Changan to chips..
5U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%

HOT NEWS