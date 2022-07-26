Indexes end sharply lower as Walmart profit warning spooks investors

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply
lower Tuesday as a profit warning by Walmart dragged down retail
shares and exceptionally weak consumer confidence data also
fueled fears about spending.
Walmart shares sank after the retailer cut its
full-year profit forecast late on Monday. Walmart blamed surging
prices for food and fuel, and said it needed to cut prices to
pare inventories.
Shares of Target Corp and Amazon.com Inc
also dropped.
Data showed U.S. consumer confidence dropped to nearly a
1-1/2-year low in July amid persistent worries about higher
inflation and rising interest rates.
"Walmart basically pulled the plug, and most retailers are
lower across the board," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
With this week's coming Federal Reserve decision mostly
discounted by the market, the focus is on earnings and data, he
said.
The Fed started a two-day meeting and on Wednesday, it is
expected to announce a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike
to fight inflation. Investors have worried that
aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed could tip the economy
into recession.
Amazon, which said it would raise fees for delivery and
streaming service Prime in Europe by up to 43% a year, was among
the biggest drags on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, while consumer
discretionary led declines among S&P 500 sectors.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 46.31
points, or 1.17%, to end at 3,920.53 points, while the Nasdaq
Composite lost 220.09 points, or 1.88%, to 11,562.58.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 235.98 points, or
0.74%, to 31,754.06.
Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Co gained after the company
raised its full-year revenue forecast. McDonald's Corp
rose after beating quarterly expectations.
A busy week for earnings also includes reports from Alphabet
Inc and Microsoft Corp after the bell.
Investors have been looking to see if this week's earnings
news from mega-cap companies might help the stock market sustain
its recent rally.
Earnings from S&P 500 companies are expected to have risen
6.2% for the second quarter from the year-ago period, according
to Refinitiv data.
In other company news, 3M Co rose after the
industrial giant said it planned to spin off its healthcare
business. General Electric Co gained after
the industrial conglomerate beat revenue and profit estimates.
The International Monetary Fund cut global growth forecasts
again.
