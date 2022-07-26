Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indexes end sharply lower as Walmart profit warning spooks investors

07/26/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Walmart cuts profit forecast; news hits retailers

* McDonald's up as sales, profit top estimates

* Coca-Cola up on forecast raise

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday as a profit warning by Walmart dragged down retail shares and exceptionally weak consumer confidence data also fueled fears about spending.

Walmart shares sank after the retailer cut its full-year profit forecast late on Monday. Walmart blamed surging prices for food and fuel, and said it needed to cut prices to pare inventories.

Shares of Target Corp and Amazon.com Inc also dropped.

Data showed U.S. consumer confidence dropped to nearly a 1-1/2-year low in July amid persistent worries about higher inflation and rising interest rates.

"Walmart basically pulled the plug, and most retailers are lower across the board," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

With this week's coming Federal Reserve decision mostly discounted by the market, the focus is on earnings and data, he said.

The Fed started a two-day meeting and on Wednesday, it is expected to announce a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike to fight inflation. Investors have worried that aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed could tip the economy into recession.

Amazon, which said it would raise fees for delivery and streaming service Prime in Europe by up to 43% a year, was among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, while consumer discretionary led declines among S&P 500 sectors. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 46.31 points, or 1.17%, to end at 3,920.53 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 220.09 points, or 1.88%, to 11,562.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 235.98 points, or 0.74%, to 31,754.06.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Co gained after the company raised its full-year revenue forecast. McDonald's Corp rose after beating quarterly expectations.

A busy week for earnings also includes reports from Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp after the bell.

Investors have been looking to see if this week's earnings news from mega-cap companies might help the stock market sustain its recent rally.

Earnings from S&P 500 companies are expected to have risen 6.2% for the second quarter from the year-ago period, according to Refinitiv data.

In other company news, 3M Co rose after the industrial giant said it planned to spin off its healthcare business. General Electric Co gained after the industrial conglomerate beat revenue and profit estimates.

The International Monetary Fund cut global growth forecasts again. (Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Anil D'Silva and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.60% 105.18 Delayed Quote.-25.51%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -5.26% 114.945 Delayed Quote.-27.34%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.82% 252.17 Delayed Quote.-23.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pCorn, soybeans climb as U.S. crop ratings drop
RE
04:00pIndexes end sharply lower as Walmart profit warning spooks investors
RE
03:53pGas woes drag euro lower, dollar gains on recession worry
RE
03:48pNo, we're not in a recession, Biden administration tells U.S. voters
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.008% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.786% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.041% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43pIn risky midterm strategy, Democrats boost far-right candidate in Michigan race
RE
03:41pUkraine's zelenskiy says russia is deliberately using higher gas…
RE
03:37pUK leadership live debate ends after presenter faints on air
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
2Walmart profit warning hammers retail stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, UnitedHealth, American Express, EOG..
4China stocks rise as property stocks rally for second day
5Analysis-U.S. LNG exports to Europe on track to surpass Biden promise

HOT NEWS