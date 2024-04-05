By Kosaku Narioka

India's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged as the country's economic growth remain strong and inflation eases.

Reserve Bank of India Gov. Shaktikanta Das said Friday that the monetary-policy committee decided to hold its policy repo rate steady at 6.50%.

All eight economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected the central bank would maintain its policy rate.

The country's gross domestic product increased 8.4% from a year earlier for the quarter ended in December, picking up from the 8.1% expansion seen in the previous quarter. Growth was fueled by a government push to pave roads, expand railroads and upgrade the power grid.

Das said the economy is expected to expand 7% in real terms during the fiscal year started this month, unchanged from the central bank's previous projection.

"Inflation has come down significantly but remains above the 4% target," he said. "Strong growth momentum together with our GDP projections...give us the policy space to unwaveringly focus on price stability."

The central bank projected annual inflation at 4.5% for this fiscal year, unchanged from its previous forecast, he said.

India's consumer-price index in February rose 5.1% from a year earlier. The pace of inflation was steady from January but lower than late last year. RBI has an inflation target of 4.0% with a tolerance band of 2% above and below that level.

Some economists expect that the RBI might start cutting rates later this year once inflation drops further and the economy cools slightly.

The central bank increased the policy rate by a total of 2.5 percentage points from May 2022 to February 2023 in response to a surge in inflation triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. It has since kept the policy rate unchanged.

