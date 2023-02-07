Advanced search
News
India Central Bank Raises Rate to Tame Inflation

02/07/2023 | 11:57pm EST
By Kosaku Narioka


India's central bank raised its policy rate on Wednesday in a bid to tame inflation.

Reserve Bank of India Gov. Shaktikanta Das said that the RBI's monetary-policy committee had decided to increase its policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%, effective immediately.

All seven economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal projected that the Indian central bank would raise the policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

Some economists have said that Wednesday's rate increase would mark the end of the RBI's current tightening cycle as inflation has eased and domestic demand has shown signs of softening.

India's consumer-price index rose 5.7% in December from a year earlier following a 5.9% increase in November. That compared with the central bank's inflation target range of 2% to 6%.

After years of policy stimulus, central banks around the world have been raising rates lately to contain a surge in inflation sparked by the Russia-Ukraine war and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RBI has been tightening policy settings since it increased its policy rate by 40 basis points from 4.00% at an off-cycle meeting in May, its first rate increase in nearly four years.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 2357ET

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -0.06% 77.9 Delayed Quote.-10.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.29% 71.18 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
HOT NEWS