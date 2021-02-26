Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India, China foreign ministers have highest-level contact since border deal

02/26/2021 | 01:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - India said on Friday its foreign minister and his Chinese counterpart spoke on the phone on Thursday, the first such high-level contact since the neighbours last week agreed to pull back troops form eye-to-eye confrontation on their Himalayan border.

"Once disengagement is completed at all friction points, then the two sides could also look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards restoration of peace and tranquility," India's foreign ministry said in a statement https://mea.gov.in/press-releases.htm?dtl%2F33572%2FPhone_call_between_External_Affairs_Minister_Dr_S_Jaishankar_and_Foreign_Minister_of_China_HE_Mr_Wang_Yi=#.YDhzKeqQJYs.twitter citing the conversation between Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and China's Wang Yi.

The two ministers agreed to remain in touch and establish a hotline, New Delhi said. (Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal and Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Australia lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX, first in Asia-Pacific region
RE
01:27aCentral Asia Hydrometeorology Modernization Project - P120788
PU
01:27aLake Qaraoun Pollution Prevention Project - P147854
PU
01:27aWORLD BANK : Abidjan Urban Mobility Project - P167401
PU
01:25aAsian markets roiled by global bond whiplash
RE
01:23aFacebook switches news back on in Australia, signs content deals
RE
01:21aEXCLUSIVE : China's Huawei, reeling from U.S. sanctions, plans foray into EVs - sources
RE
01:20aSouth Africa's January credit growth slows to 3.26% y/y
RE
01:19aIndia, China foreign ministers have highest-level contact since border deal
RE
01:18aECB WATCHING YIELDS BUT NOT CONTROLLING CURVE : Lane
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2TSX : TSX falls 1.35% to 18,235.73
3BNP PARIBAS : GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride
4GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride
5Beyond Meat clinches coveted deals with McDonald's, Yum Brands

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ