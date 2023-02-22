Advanced search
India, China meet over border affairs - Indian statement

02/22/2023 | 07:16am EST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Wednesday said it held a meeting with China in Beijing for consultation over border affairs, and discussed proposals for disengagement.

They share a 3,500 km (2,100-mile) border in the Himalayas called the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that has been disputed since the 1950s. They went to war over it in 1962.

The two sides "discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

In an interview broadcast on Tuesday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said New Delhi had a good relationship with major global powers except China, which he said had violated border management agreements.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta)


© Reuters 2023
