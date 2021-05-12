Log in
India Consumer-Price Inflation Rise Eased in April

05/12/2021 | 11:31am EDT
By Xavier Fontdegloria

India's consumer-price index rose in April at a softer pace than in the previous month, government data showed Wednesday.

The benchmark consumer-price index increased 4.29% in April compared with the same period a year earlier, easing from a 5.52% rise in March.

The urban consumer-price index for April rose 4.77% on year while the rural reading increased 3.82%, the data showed.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

HOT NEWS