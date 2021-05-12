India Consumer-Price Inflation Rise Eased in April

By Xavier Fontdegloria



India's consumer-price index rose in April at a softer pace than in the previous month, government data showed Wednesday.

The benchmark consumer-price index increased 4.29% in April compared with the same period a year earlier, easing from a 5.52% rise in March.

The urban consumer-price index for April rose 4.77% on year while the rural reading increased 3.82%, the data showed.

