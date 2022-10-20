Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India-GCC free trade talks to begin in Nov, hope for deal by June - India official

10/20/2022 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Negotiations for a free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will begin next month with hopes to seal a deal by June, India trade ministry joint secretary Srikar K Reddy said on Thursday.

India is also working on a rupee-dirham trade mechanism and is in talks with the United Arab Emirates, Reddy added.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya in New Delhi, writing by Shivam Patel, editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:55aUK's Liz Truss meeting 1922 committee head Brady - Daily Mail
RE
06:53aCVS Health receives DoJ's request for information on Signify Health deal
RE
06:53aEU maize import surge seen cushioning impact of drought-hit crop
RE
06:53aBritain to make sanctions announcement over Iranian drones - UK foreign office
RE
06:46aFrench strikes delay price recovery of crude grades in Europe
RE
06:45aBotswana central bank holds monetary policy rate at 2.65%
RE
06:43aIndia-GCC free trade talks to begin in Nov, hope for deal by June - India official
RE
06:39aMunich Re names 2 women to all-male board, new reinsurance head
RE
06:36aStrikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
06:34aGerman government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla Inc - CEO Elon Musk Says Looking Forward To Record-Breaking Q4 - ..
2America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
3Hermes eyes big price rises, says no sign of slowdown
4Nokia quarterly operating profit lags expectation
5Information provider Relx says revenue up 9% in year to date

HOT NEWS