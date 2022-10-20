India-GCC free trade talks to begin in Nov, hope for deal by June - India official
10/20/2022 | 06:43am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Negotiations for a free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will begin next month with hopes to seal a deal by June, India trade ministry joint secretary Srikar K Reddy said on Thursday.
India is also working on a rupee-dirham trade mechanism and is in talks with the United Arab Emirates, Reddy added.
(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya in New Delhi, writing by Shivam Patel, editing by Mark Potter)