India International Trade Fair (IITF), 14-27, November, 2021

We have an invitation from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, RGoB organized by India Trade Promotion Organization, Government of India for the India International Trade Fair (IITF), 2021 scheduled to be held from 14-27 November 2021 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It is being organized by the India Trade

Promotion Organization (ITPO).

IITF is a multiproduct, multi-sectoral B2B and B2C expo providing excellent business opportunities for a wide range of products and services. It will provide the ideal platform for businesses from all over the world for exchanging ideas, negotiating and finalizing export and import orders, exploring joint ventures and technology transfer arrangements, test marketing and launching new products for Indian consumers.

ITPO will be following the guidelines for prevention of the COVID-19 issued by the concerned government departments and health agencies from time to time to ensure that the exhibition is conducted in a safe and secure environment.

In this regard, the BCCI would like to call on all our interested business members to participate for this event. Please find the attached brochure for further details or you may directly contact us @ 02-322742 during office hours.

E-Brochure IITF-2021