Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India May services growth at 11-year high, input inflation at record

06/03/2022 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bird flies across central Mumbai's financial district skyline

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's dominant services sector expanded at the fastest pace in 11 years in May on strong demand, although inflationary pressures touched new highs, restricting optimism and weighing on consumers' pocketbooks, a private survey showed.

The S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 58.9 in May from 57.9 in April, its highest since April 2011 and comfortably beating the Reuters poll expectation of 57.5.

It stayed above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for a tenth consecutive month, the longest streak of expansion since 12 months of growth between June 2018 and May 2019.

Overall demand rose at the fastest pace since July 2011 as economic activity continued to normalize with the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

"The reopening of the Indian economy continued to help lift growth in the service sector," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market.

"That said, the inflation outlook appeared to have worsened as input prices rose at the sharpest pace in the survey history."

Those price increases led business expectations to remain historically low despite improving from April. While a few firms expected demand to rebound, others remained worried about inflationary pressures denting growth.

Firms continued to pass some of the cost burden to customers, although to a lesser extent.

"Output charge inflation softened only marginally from April, being the second-highest in just under five years, as several companies mentioned the need to transfer mounting costs through to clients," added De Lima.

India's economy expanded 4.1% year-on-year in January-March quarter, but a spike in retail inflation due to energy and commodity price rises caused by the Russia-Ukraine war poses a risk to its growth prospects.

Asia's third-largest economy is grappling with eight-year high inflation that prompted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates in an unscheduled meeting on May 4.

The RBI is expected hike rates further in coming months to curb price pressures. [RBI/INT]

Services firms shed jobs, albeit at a marginal rate in May, after hiring for the first time in five months in April.

Strong services and manufacturing activity boosted the composite index to 58.3 in May from 57.6, its highest since November.

(Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23aStocks rise as investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed cues
RE
01:07aIndia May services growth at 11-year high, input inflation at record
RE
12:41aOil prices sit tight as OPEC+ plan disappoints
RE
12:39aAustralian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' directive
RE
12:39aPapua New Guinea leader warns Opposition not to 'play politics' with China visit
RE
12:32aWorld Bank to spend $130 million on infrastructure in Solomon Islands
RE
12:29aU.S. national spelling bee champ is Harini Logan of Texas in historic win
RE
12:28aIndian shares touch four-week high, set for third weekly gain
RE
12:22aUAE non-oil private sector grows strongly despite inflationary pressure - PMI
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stone accelerates growth, recovering profitability, and reports record ..
2Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit
3Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
4Stocks rise as investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed cues
5RedFlow : Application for quotation of securities - RFX

HOT NEWS